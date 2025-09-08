The Los Angeles Lakers believe they have a roster that can pose a threat in the Western Conference. They affirmed their commitment to Luka Doncic in the form of a $165 million contract extension, finally concluded their center search after signing Deandre Ayton and added defensive spark plug Marcus Smart. While there are plenty of questions regarding LeBron James and the franchise beyond the 2025-26 campaign, LA has enjoyed a highly active summer. And perhaps there is still more big news to come.

ClutchPoints' senior Lakers insider Anthony Irwin first reported at the end of June that Los Angeles and the Miami Heat were moving forward with trade talks revolving around wing Andrew Wiggins. CP's senior NBA reporter Brett Siegel reiterated the Heat's willingness to entertain a possible Wiggins deal in August, causing speculation to rise even further. Now, NBA correspondent Marc Stein is also drawing attention to a potential transaction between the two teams.

“As I understand it: The Lakers' reluctance in the early stages of the offseason to consider trades for contracts that stretch beyond the 2025-26 season has thawed somewhat,” he writes. “I don't think that means they'll swing a deal for just anyone between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but league sources say L.A. would indeed have interest in adding a two-way swingman who can raise their ceiling.”

Would Wiggins give the Lakers a needed boost?

Wiggins packs the supplemental scoring punch and defensive versatility that any squad with serious aspirations can use. He was a critical part of the Golden State Warriors' last championship run and brought energy to South Beach after getting shipped to the Heat in the Jimmy Butler trade. Acquiring the 30-year-old Canadian will be costly — will make $28.2 million this season and has a $30.1 million player option for 2026-27 — but LA is evidently more amenable to such a commitment than it was several months ago.

“I wouldn't have classified him as a potential purple-and-gold target before Dončić's long-term future was secured, but things are different now,” Stein writes. “So my sense is that the Lakers would have interest if the Heat, in coming weeks or months, decide to prioritize financial flexibility and look to reduce payroll.”

The 2022 All-Star averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 60 games while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point land last season. Opposing defenses will focus mainly on LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, which would theoretically give Andrew Wiggins favorable looks on offense.

The rest of the league is chasing the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Lakers could show just how dedicated they are to catching the reigning champions by acquiring this veteran difference-maker. Though, as Marc Stein notes, Miami is seemingly planning to start the new season with Wiggins on the roster. Los Angeles should stay alert regardless.