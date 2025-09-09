Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun have etched their names into EuroBasket history, becoming the first players since 1995 to each record a triple-double in the same tournament.

Sengun secured the milestone Tuesday as Türkiye advanced to the semifinals with a 91-77 victory over Poland. The 23-year-old center delivered a commanding performance, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. He added three steals while shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free throw line in 30 minutes. Sengun posted an efficiency rating of 33 and a plus/minus of +15, spearheading Türkiye’s unbeaten run to 5-0.

His triple-double joined Doncic’s earlier accomplishment, marking the first time since the mid-1990s that multiple players have achieved the statistical feat in a single EuroBasket.

Doncic recorded his triple-double on August 31 in Slovenia’s 86-69 Group D victory over Belgium. In that contest, he totaled 26 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds while collecting three steals. He shot 9-for-23 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free throw line in just 26 minutes, registering another dominant all-around display for his national team.

While Doncic has consistently flirted with triple-doubles throughout the tournament, his performance against Belgium stood out as one of the signature moments of Slovenia’s group stage campaign. The Lakers guard has remained central to Slovenia’s offensive production, frequently orchestrating plays while maintaining scoring efficiency.

The only players in #EuroBasket 2025 to drop a triple-double: 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic

🇹🇷 Alperen Sengun It's the first time there have been multiple triple-doubles in EuroBasket since 1995.@EuroBasket @courtside1891 pic.twitter.com/CIWOphE02j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2025

Luka Doncic, Alperen Sengun’s triple-doubles mark EuroBasket feat last achieved in 1995

Article Continues Below

For Sengun, the triple-double represented both a personal milestone and a historic moment for Türkiye. The Rockets big man has emerged as a centerpiece for the national team, combining his scoring touch with passing vision and defensive presence. His contributions were vital in dispatching Poland, securing Türkiye’s place in the final four for the first time in nearly two decades.

Türkiye (5-0) now awaits the winner of Wednesday’s clash between Greece and Lithuania to determine its semifinal opponent. Greece, led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Lithuania, anchored by Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas, both carry 4-1 records into the matchup.

Slovenia (3-2), meanwhile, prepares for its quarterfinal contest against Germany (5-0). The German squad features Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder, presenting a formidable test for Doncic and his teammates.

The twin triple-doubles from Doncic and Sengun have added a historical dimension to EuroBasket 2025, highlighting the tournament’s increasing depth of talent. Their achievements underscore the rise of international stars who now serve as cornerstones for NBA franchises while continuing to deliver standout performances on the European stage.

As the semifinals approach, EuroBasket 2025 remains defined not only by team success but also by individual brilliance. Doncic and Sengun’s place in history marks the first such feat since 1995, a reminder of the rarity and significance of their performances.