The Colorado football program has gotten off to an uneven start to the 2025 season, currently sitting at 1-1 after a blowout win over Delaware at home. Before that came a home loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which had Deion Sanders and company realizing that replacing his son Shedeur Sanders at quarterback will be no easy task.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Buffaloes were expected to make a surprising quarterback switch to third stringer Ryan Staub.

“…the staff has indicated that Staub will be the starter this week, sources said. He was spotted working with the first team in practice on Monday in the open media period,” reported Pete Thamel of ESPN.

However, now, Sanders is firing back at those reports during a recent interview.

“In today’s media, we don’t care about being correct anymore. We just want to be first,” said Sanders about the report that Staub is his new quarterback, per David Ubben of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Ubben did add that Sanders “said Staub has been taking the majority of first-team reps, however.”

A big decision for Colorado football

Article Continues Below

Up to this point, freshman Julian Lewis and veteran Kaidon Salter have been vying for the Buffaloes' full-time quarterback position for the rest of the 2025 season, but Staub did showcase some real talent during the team's recent win against Delaware, completing seven of his ten pass attempts, good for 157 yards and two touchdown passes.

It's all a part of a greater effort to try to replace the production of Sanders' son, Sheduer Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns this past April.

The Buffaloes are also trying to at least somewhat replicate the production of Travis Hunter, who was the number two overall pick in the NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, turning himself into a star both as a cornerback on defense and a wide receiver on the offensive end of the field.

In any case, it remains to be seen who the Colorado football quarterback will be the next time they take the field against Houston on Saturday from eastern Texas.