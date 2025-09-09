Washington Commanders fans were concerned when they saw their star player's name on an injury report on Monday. It is now safe to say that Jayden Daniels is currently not worrying about his minor wrist injury. Head coach Dan Quinn has “zero concerns” about it as well.

“Commanders coach Dan Quinn says he has “zero concerns” about Jayden Daniels' right wrist, which popped up on the estimated injury report Monday. Daniels was listed as a full participant and is expected to start Thursday night vs. the Packers.”

Jayden Daniels is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, coming off a strong rookie season in 2024. Daniels' surge onto the NFL scene is not shocking, as the former LSU star won the Heisman Trophy in 2023. He followed up by re-shaping the Commanders' expectations, and fans instantly caught his eye when he completed that hilarious Hail Mary against the Chicago Bears mid-season. Daniels and the Commanders kept their foot on the gas pedal and drove all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they would fall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniels is the star on the Commanders, who are coming off a strong win over the New York Giants. Daniels didn't have a dominant game, but he did throw for 233 yards and one touchdown. He completed 19 of 30 passes and was sacked only three times against a powerful Giants' defensive pass rush.

Daniels and the Commanders will look to the Green Bay Packers this Thursday night. This TNF matchup may be one of the better ones we see all season long. The Packers, who now have Micah Parsons, defeated the Detroit Lions easily this past Sunday afternoon. Jordan Love going against Daniels will be a great matchup to watch as well, as the two young quarterbacks have a real shot to lead their team to the Super Bowl this February.