LeBron James has made one thing clear about his future. Coaching is not part of the plan for James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was asked once again if he would ever consider trading his Lakers jersey for a clipboard once his playing days are over. James's answer was as decisive as it has ever been.

“I was inspired by the game. I love the game. But I don’t have coaching in my future,” James told CGTN Sports Scene. When pressed on the idea, James replied with a firm no, repeating that coaching is not something he will pursue.

💬"I was inspired by the game. I love the game. But I don't have coaching in my future." – @KingJames on the question of whether he would become a coach in the future.@LakersNation @BleacherReport @Ballislife @ClutchPoints @TheDunkCentral @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/gA9udPR6vV — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) September 6, 2025

The statement marked the second time this offseason that James has dismissed any notion of becoming a coach. On his “Mind the Game” show earlier in the summer, he responded even more directly.

“There’s no way, no way, guys,” James said. “It ain’t happening. No team. Zero chance.”

For a player whose basketball IQ has often been described as unmatched, the answer may come as a surprise to some. But James appears content with the idea that once his career as a player ends, he will not be leading a team from the sidelines.

LeBron James won't disappear from the game or the Lakers entirely

That does not mean he will disappear from the game entirely. James has long been linked to the possibility of front office involvement or ownership, particularly with speculation about a potential NBA expansion team in Las Vegas. While those rumors remain uncertain, they represent a more likely path than coaching.

For now, James is focused on extending his already historic run with the Lakers. At age 40, he continues to produce at an elite level. Last season, he appeared in 70 games and averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc. The Lakers finished third in the Western Conference before falling in the opening round of the playoffs.

The upcoming campaign will mark James’ 23rd season in the league, and he remains under contract after signing a two-year, $104 million deal in 2024. His career already includes four championships, a Finals MVP with three different franchises, and the all-time scoring record.

Still, questions about what comes next will only grow louder as retirement draws closer. James has answered at least one of them with certainty. Coaching is not in his future, no matter how or when his remarkable journey with the Lakers comes to an end.