Austin Reaves has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NBA amid his quick rise with the Los Angeles Lakers, and that has carried over to the Philippines, where Reaves has quickly made a lot of fans. With Team USA finally kicking off their action in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, one such fan in the Philippines dropped a wild take that will catch LeBron James' attention.

Reaves and James teamed up on the Lakers last year to make a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals, and Reaves' emergence as a solid third scorer behind James and Anthony Davis was a big reason for their success. Reaves became a fan favorite for the Lakers, and that has translated to Team USA, where a fan attending their opening contest against New Zealand had a crazy take on a poster they brought to the game.

Austin Reaves is clearly very popular in the Philippines 😅 pic.twitter.com/ByT8AKKfXE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2023

There are bold takes in sports, and then there are downright outrageous takes, and this is certainly one of those. Obviously, this fan is playing into Reaves' immense popularity in the Philippines, because Reaves, who has only been in the NBA for two full seasons, isn't particularly close to being the player that James is and has been for two full decades now.

James is obviously a better player than Reaves, but it's clear that Reaves is going to be vital to both Team USA and the Lakers success moving forward. For now, Austin Reaves will be looking to help Team USA win the FIBA World Cup, but once he returns to LA for the upcoming season, he will likely catch a bit of grief from LeBron James over this poster.