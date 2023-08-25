The FIBA World Cup officially started on Friday, August 25th, and it will be running through September 10th. The games will be taking place in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with Team USA starting their FIBA World Cup run on Saturday in Manila. Here is everything to know on when, where, and how to watch the opener for Team USA vs. New Zealand taking place on August 26.

When is Team USA vs. New Zealand?

Team USA will be facing off against New Zealand at 8:40 a.m. Eastern standard time on this Saturday, August 26th. It will be one of their two pool play games at 8:40 a.m. Eastern standard time, while their third and last pool play matchup against Jordan will be at 4:40 a.m. Eastern standard time on Wednesday, August 30th.

How to watch

Every single one of Team USA's games throughout the FIBA World Cup will be broadcast on ESPN2 and also on ESPN's streaming services. ESPN's streaming services will be carrying every game for every country throughout the entire tournament.

Team USA should be an exciting watch during the FIBA World Cup as they head into the tournament as one of the favorites. After finishing in seventh place during the last FIBA World Cup, this young but exciting roster is definitely looking to put forth a stronger showing. A win against New Zealand on Saturday would be a good start, so tune into the start of the tournament at 8:40 a.m. Eastern standard time as pool play gets underway for USA in Manila.