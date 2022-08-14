At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood.

Be that as it may, there still appears to be some interest in Anthony in the market. According to NBA insider Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, one of his former teams could be looking at a possible reunion with Melo. That team is the same side that drafted him as the No. 3 overall pick in 2003, the Denver Nuggets:

Speculation around the league is that the Nuggets could potentially look into signing Carmelo Anthony, an unrestricted free agent. For now, though, it’s mere speculation, sources told Hoops Wire.

Melo’s exit from the Nuggets was not exactly on the best of terms, but there’s also no denying that he remains to be one of the most iconic figures in the history of the franchise. Moreover, it has been more than a decade since Melo left Denver to join the New York Knicks, and at this point, it just feels like this whole issue has been put to bed.

Carmelo Anthony spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Nuggets. During that time, he established himself as a real star in the league as he put up averages of 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.

Time is running out on Melo and I guess it would only be fitting if he retired as a Nugget.