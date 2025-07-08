The Denver Nuggets have had an A-plus offseason thus far, but that hasn't come without its fair share of trials and tribulations. One such issue that the Nuggets are hoping for a resolution to as soon as possible is the Jonas Valanciunas situation. Valanciunas is set to be acquired by the Nuggets in a trade with the Sacramento Kings, with Dario Saric headed to the West Coast.

Alas, Valanciunas is seriously debating whether or not to sign with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, which would leave the Nuggets with no backup center. This has put a serious damper on Denver's excellent wheeling and dealing thus far this offseason, and clouds their immediate future with so much uncertainty.

Nonetheless, NBA insider Marc Stein clarified that the Nuggets haven't yet finalized their trade with the Kings for Valanciunas. But it's not because they're having cold feet. Instead, Denver is preferring to do the Valanciunas trade separate from the Cam Johnson-Michael Porter Jr. deal with the Brooklyn Nets so they can remain under the first apron and maintain flexibility for potential future deals.

All indications point to the Nuggets finalizing the Valanciunas trade soon. They made a statement saying that they intend to honor their agreement with the Kings and to do whatever it is they can to keep Valanciunas even amid strong interest from Panathinaikos.

The Nuggets may play hardball with Valanciunas and ask him to give up the entirety of his contract should he decide to return to Europe. Will Valanciunas be able to stomach losing the entire $20.4 million left on his contract for the next two seasons? That is such a huge amount to completely forego that Valanciunas will need to have a good think before making his next career move.

Article Continues Below

Jonas Valanciunas would be the perfect backup center for the Nuggets

For years, the Nuggets have been in desperate search of a backup center who could allow the Nuggets to remain afloat even when Nikola Jokic is resting on the bench. DeAndre Jordan isn't it anymore at this juncture of his career, Zeke Nnaji is not long for the NBA if he keeps this up, while DaRon Holmes II injured his Achilles last year. Saric, meanwhile, looked washed last season.

Valanciunas, meanwhile, showed that he's still a double-double machine when given minutes. He's a bruising interior presence, a sturdy cleaner on the glass, and he has a deft touch from up close. And it would be a damn shame for the Nuggets if they're not able to keep him.