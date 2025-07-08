Nikola Jokic has a big decision to make about his future with the Denver Nuggets. Although nobody expects the three-time NBA MVP ever to leave Denver, he finds himself in a unique situation since he is now eligible for a massive contract extension with the Nuggets in the midst of free agency.

The Nuggets have done a lot for themselves this offseason. Aside from trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, Denver's new front office, led by Ben Tenzer and Jonathan Wallace, also expanded on the Nuggets' depth with the additions of Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas.

Now, the organization turns its attention to Jokic's future, as he is now eligible to receive a new three-year, $212 million max contract extension.

However, since he has three more years left on his current contract and with cap numbers across the league continuing to increase, it doesn't appear that there is any rush to get a new deal done. Before the start of free agency, Josh Kroenke, the team's president and governor, made it clear that the team would put the ball in Jokic's court regarding an extension.

“I’m not sure if he’s going to accept it or not because we’re also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later,” Kroenke said in June before the 2025 NBA Draft. “To be completely transparent, that’s the way we always are, and he makes the best decision for himself and his family, and we’ll support him in it.”

No matter how you view Jokic's situation, everyone can agree that he deserves to be the highest-paid player in the NBA.

Jokic has been the best player in the league this decade, and alone is the reason why Denver has a chance to win a title every season. Contract value won't be a question for the Nuggets, but there is no certainty that Jokic wants to sign a new contract right now.

Either way, Jokic is going to get exactly what he wants in a new contract regarding a player option, trade kicker, and guaranteed money. If there was any player to be given a full no-trade clause again, it would be Jokic, yet it's likely teams won't be giving those out again.

Nikola Jokic's contract extension decision

While Jokic could just sign right now and lock himself into $326 million through the 2029-30 season, waiting until next year gives the superstar a chance to maximize on the salary cap increases.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently just signed a four-year, $285 million max contract extension that gives him the richest annual salary for a player in league history. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are expected to finalize a two-year, $150 million contract extension that would make him the highest-paid player in terms of annual salary.

The NBA salary cap continues to increase, directly resulting in these players' contracts rapidly rising. Should he hold off on an immediate extension this offseason, Jokic could be next in line to sign a historic contract extension like Gilgeous-Alexander and Booker.

If Jokic waits until next offseason, he will be eligible for a four-year extension that gives him a higher salary and more guaranteed money. That is why there is no guarantee that he will sign an extension right now this summer.

The Nuggets will present Jokic with the max extension he is eligible for this offseason, but he is the one who will need to make the ultimate decision. Jokic has until the start of the 2025-26 season to decide on this possible extension, as he won't be eligible to sign one again once the season starts until July 1, 2026.