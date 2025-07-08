The Denver Nuggets have had a top-notch offseason thus far even as they await the decision of Jonas Valanciunas. But this apparently isn't enough to convince Nikola Jokic to sign a three-year, $212 million contract extension with the Nuggets.

Bennett Durando of the Denver Post reported that the three-time MVP has informed the team that he will not be signing an extension this offseason, preferring instead to conduct talks on this matter starting next year.

Jokic has around $177 million left on his supermax contract that runs for three more seasons (with a player option for the 2027-28 campaign). The maximum offer the Nuggets could make at the present was the figure mentioned above, but come next year, he could earn an additional $80 million, which Jokic and his camp are electing to wait for.

This is not at all an indication of Jokic's dissatisfaction with his current situation with the Nuggets. He is simply waiting to sign the best possible contract he could, which he deserves considering his body of work over the past eight years or so.

He is eligible to sign a four-year extension in 2026 worth nearly $300 million, and considering that he's still on top of his game at age 31 (his age at this time next year), it's a smart bet for Jokic to hold off on an extension.

Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA, and the Nuggets made it clear in the past that they will be willing to spend whatever it takes to keep the three-time MVP on the roster for the long haul.

And with the new front office regime at the helm, the Nuggets have also made it very apparent to Jokic that they mean business with all the solid moves that've made thus far this offseason — which should only reinforce his decision to commit his future to the team come next year.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets gear up for another title push

The Nuggets' depth has been gutted over the past two seasons, but they have restocked their roster with quality contributors to make their mark as a legitimate threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder's reign.

They got Cam Johnson in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick, opening up around $17 million in salary cap breathing room.

This has paved the way for Denver to sign the likes of Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. as well as to trade Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings for Valanciunas. This is shaping up to be the Nuggets' deepest roster in years.