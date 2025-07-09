Jonas Valanciunas appears increasingly likely to remain with the Denver Nuggets, following new comments from Altitude TV’s Vic Lombardi suggesting the veteran center will stay and have the second year of his contract fully guaranteed.

According to a report from Eurohoops, Lombardi said during a recent appearance on Altitude SR 92.5 that the Nuggets are confident Valanciunas will suit up for the team this upcoming season, despite speculation that he may depart for Europe.

“The Nuggets believe he will play here and time will heal,” the show stated.

When asked whether Valanciunas would remain in Denver if his second-year team option is guaranteed, Lombardi responded emphatically: “100%, because this will give him stability.”

Valanciunas, 33, was acquired earlier this offseason in a trade with the Sacramento Kings that sent forward Dario Saric to California. He is under contract through the 2025–26 season and is set to make $10.4 million. The deal includes a $10 million team option for 2026–27, which Denver may now fully guarantee to ensure roster continuity and provide Valanciunas with added security.

Eurohoops noted that while Lombardi expressed confidence in Valanciunas’ future with the Nuggets, the broadcast also included commentary that appeared dismissive of Panathinaikos Athens, the EuroLeague club that reportedly extended a lucrative three-year offer to the Lithuanian big man.

“It has to be noted that the tone of the show was more than insulting to Panathinaikos,” Eurohoops wrote, “with Lombardi not pronouncing the name of the EuroLeague powerhouse the right way and a couple of inaccurate racial stereotypes being reproduced.”

Jonas Valanciunas addresses rumors as insider predicts he’ll remain with Nuggets

Article Continues Below

Valanciunas has not publicly confirmed his NBA plans, but he spoke to reporters during the 2025 B8 Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, offering a measured response to the rumors surrounding his next move.

“You can say anything. A lot has already been said, all kinds of thoughts. The bubble burst, and everyone shared what everyone thought. We’ll only find out when the first game is played. Everything will be clear,” he said.

Later, Lombardi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify his remarks and the Eurohoops coverage.

“This report has not been verified or confirmed,” Lombardi posted. “But I'm fairly confident Jonas will be in Denver later this month.”

this report has not been verified or confirmed. but i'm fairly confident Jonas will be in Denver later this month. https://t.co/wWGjbXZ9Em — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Valanciunas spent last season with the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings, averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. Across his 13-year NBA career, he has averaged 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest, with stints on five different teams.

Denver, coming off a second-round playoff exit to the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games, added Valanciunas to bolster its frontcourt rotation. If the second year of his contract is indeed guaranteed, Valanciunas would likely fill a key backup role behind Jokic and provide veteran stability in the paint.