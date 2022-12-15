By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him.

While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the right deal comes.

Part of the reason why Rob Pelinka and co. may be keen to trading Westbrook is the reported fears that the guard’s partnership with LeBron James and the current mix of talents they have may not be as effective in the postseason as it has recently been.

“… Concerns persist internally that Westbrook doesn’t complement LeBron James and that the mix of stars may not work in the postseason when rotations shorten. The Lakers also have guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (all three expiring contracts) as trade pieces for a smaller deal—or with Westbrook in a potential blockbuster,” Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers will do when the wheeling and dealing starts Thursday. However, if they end up keeping Russell Westbrook, it doesn’t look like there won’t be much pushback given how well he is playing.

If Russ does end up getting moved, though, he is reportedly a prime buy-out candidate. The Miami Heat have been mentioned as a potential destination for him in the said scenario.

For now, though, nothing is confirmed and fans will have to wait until the Lakers make their decision.