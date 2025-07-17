Despite coming off three consecutive losing seasons, the New England Patriots are widely viewed as one of the top up-and-coming teams in the NFL entering 2025. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, whom many see as comparable to 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II, is a big reason why.

Surtain is unsurprisingly viewed as the consensus top cornerback by coaches and executives around the league, according to a series of interviews conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. However, Gonzalez is not far behind, coming in at No. 6 and even receiving a few votes for No. 1. Gonzalez's athleticism and patience are comparable to Surtain, according to an anonymous assistant coach.

“I think Gonzo is the next great one,” the coach told ESPN. “Skills, patience, length. He's the closest thing to [Pat Surtain II]. Smooth, big athlete, travels a lot, can matchup against the best guy.”

After playing just four games as a rookie, Gonzalez was much more productive in year two. The 2023 first-round pick racked up 59 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions, while allowing just 46 receptions on 563 coverage snaps.

Christian Gonzalez part of improved Patriots defense in 2025

Article Continues Below

With new head coach Mike Vrabel now in charge, the Patriots are clearly honing in on the defensive end in 2025. New England added several key veteran defenders in free agency, including Carlton Davis III, Robert Spillane, Harold Landry III, Jack Gibbens and Robert Spillane. Landry and Gibbens previously played for Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans.

While the focus of the Patriots' upcoming season is on second-year quarterback Drake Maye, they have always been a defensive-minded organization. Despite adding Davis, who was statistically one of the best cornerbacks in the league in 2024, Gonzalez is still easily the team's top defensive back. New England also returns safeties Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger in 2025, but neither is more impactful than Gonzalez.

Under former head coach Jerod Mayo, who was also supposed to improve their defense, the Patriots allowed 24.5 points per game, the 12th-most in the league. They will still have to face the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins twice each, but expect to improve on that number regardless.