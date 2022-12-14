By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

After a slow start to the season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was relegated to a bench role and has shined ever since. With his albatross contract, it’s still going to be hard for the Lakers to find a trade partner. But Westbrook’s encouraging play lately has reportedly caught the attention of at least one rival NBA team who wishes to pursue him in the buyout market, should he end up there.

“NBA sources have listed the Miami Heat as a potential destination for Westbrook as a post-trade buyout candidate,” per Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

Russell Westbrook, 34, is in his 15th year in the NBA and his second as a member of the Lakers. He’s averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 26 appearances this season (three starts). Despite playing much better basketball since being moved to the bench, Westbrook is still struggling to score the ball efficiently thus far, as he’s converting just 40.3% of his total field goal attempts and 28.4% of his threes.

Westbrook would be an upgrade over any other point guard that the Heat have on their roster at this juncture. Kyle Lowry, now 36, has clearly lost a step and is shooting the ball at an even lower percentage than Westbrook (39.7%). Not to mention their backup, Gabe Vincent, is also having a down year after playing a very important role for this Heat team just one season ago. Hence, without much depth at the floor general spot, Heat general manager Andy Elisburg should give the Lakers a call about their backup point guard.