ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Is Trae Young the answer in Los Angeles? The Lakers brass has reportedly had “internal discussions” on the idea of acquiring the Atlanta Hawks frontman.

Young has been a visible guest during LA home games this postseason ever since the Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs. He shares the same agent as LeBron James and has an affinity for Hollywood, which makes The Athletic’s Jovan Buha truly feasible:

“[Trae] Young, like James and Davis, is a Klutch client. The Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Young could look like this summer, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly.”

Trae Young arriving courtside to Game 6 of Lakers-Warriors with agent Rich Paul pic.twitter.com/w5AB0vwEnR — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 13, 2023

With LeBron’ 40-point Game 4 not enough to extend LA’s season, the attention has shifted quickly on what comes next for the purple and gold. Rumors of King James’ potential retirement are already being floated around. Whether serious or just a scare tactic, it’s clear that changes are coming for the Lakers.

The Lakers have long had instability at the point guard spot. Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook, and now D’Angelo Russell have all faltered when given the chance to take on the lead guard role.

Trae Young might be the exact type of star who could thrive under that spotlight. With career averages of 25.5 points and 9.3 assists per game, he’d be the most dynamic playmaker LA has had at the guard spot in a very long time.

The Lakers appear keen to land an All-Star point guard this offseason. Whether that’s Trae Young, Kyrie Irving, or someone else entirely remains to be seen.