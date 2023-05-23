Despite the Los Angeles Lakers ending their season after losing Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James’ performance in Game 4 was nothing short of spectacular.

In a game that involved moving D’Angelo Russell to the bench, the adjustments proved to be effective as it allowed James to put up a historical first quarter, scoring 21 points on 7-9 shooting, tying the late great Kobe Bryant for the most points in a playoff quarter by any Laker since 1997.

He would go on to play THE ENTIRE GAME, scoring 40 points on 15-25 shooting, along with 10 assists and nine rebounds, without resting a single minute.

LeBron James’ exceptional play drew the praise of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who tweeted out the following during the game:

Bron really turning back the clock tonight! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 23, 2023

He also drew the attention of Laker legend Magic Johnson:

In defeat LeBron James was tremendous scoring 30 points by the half and finishing with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 23, 2023

Indeed, he is. LeBron James continues to defy the odds at age 38 with his riveting play and unrelenting confidence despite the fact that no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. Controlling the offense with his playmaking and getting to the rim with explosiveness for 20 years is something that can never be replicated ever again.

Unfortunately, as the Lakers fall to the Nuggets in Game 4, 113-111, it proved to simply be not enough. The Nuggets will go on reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Nuggets are simply a much more dangerous team than what the Lakers faced in the bubble three years ago. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are having their career-best postseason averages, while also being accompanied by a much better supporting cast which includes an improved Michael Porter Jr., an athletic wing in Aaron Gordon, and even a former Laker in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Their well-established talent that has been under development for a full season proved to be no match for the Lakers, who were in a transitional period after trading Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant and Patrick Beverley last February.

Congratulations to the Nuggets, but who will they face after LeBron and co.? As it stands, the Miami Heat are also in a 3-0 lead of their own against the Boston Celtics. They are led by a fiery Jimmy Butler, who has carried the team with his shooting, his passion, and his competitive spirit. Recently, Jimmy embarrassed the Celtics by taunting them in a blowout win in Game 3.

Will we see a Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals this year?