LeBron James definitely seems like someone who would play in the NBA until his body no longer could. Despite entering the league in 2003, James remains one of the best players in the NBA; his greatness was in full display once more despite being on the receiving end of a sweep, dropping 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in a last-gasp effort to extend the Los Angeles Lakers’ season (to no avail).

However, the sun may be setting on James’ illustrious career, if his postgame comments are any indication. And an indication, they truly might be. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, James is thinking about potentially hanging it up after a brutal sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

With LeBron James still being close to the top of his game, such a possibility definitely comes as a shock. This is especially the case when James is under contract with the Lakers for next season. Thus, plenty of fans couldn’t help but grow emotional at the looming possibility of one of the game’s greatest calling it quits.

If you retire I want you to know that it was an absolute pleasure watching you every game. You are the reason I love basketball ,why I started watching basketball and basketball won't ever be the same without you, for me and many others. To the greatest of all time, thank you pic.twitter.com/T4XJ2x070c — Depressed Lebron Fan (@Tiffosii) May 23, 2023

LeBron do not retire, I am not ready for that — Josh (@JoshAFC94) May 23, 2023

While some implored the Lakers star to at least return for next season, some expressed belief that LeBron James has the right to do what he pleases. After all, he no longer has anything more to prove, having accomplished everything there is to accomplish during his storied career.

LeBron saw Melo retire and thought “Man, I think it’s time to just enjoy my life now.” You got nothing to prove @KingJames if you do — Oliver Padre (@OllyPadre) May 23, 2023

20 years is a nice round number, LeBron is now the all time leading NBA scorer, he has 4 Rings & nothing left to prove, the only reason to stay is to play with his Sons but there is no guarantee If/When/How that'll happen – so wouldn't be surprised if the King decides to retire. — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) May 23, 2023

Of course, fans on Twitter did not forget James’ earlier declarations that he would want to play with his firstborn son Bronny in the NBA. Bronny James projects to be one of the best prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft class, so perhaps the Lakers star may choose to retire for a year before returning to fulfill one of his career goals.

LeBron should skip next year, recover, then join Bronny for his final season in the League. — hood will hunting (@DeronIsDope) May 23, 2023

Calling it now… LeBron retires in the offseason. Takes ‘23-‘24 off. Signs a one year deal to play with Bronny wherever he’s drafted in ‘24-‘25. @Lakers @WindhorstESPN @NBA @wojespn — TWood (@tdubdubt) May 23, 2023

I think LeBron should take next season off. Rest & allow his body to recover as much as possible. Enjoy Bronny’s (probably one) season at USC. …come back in 2024 and play out the rest of his career alongside his son. — The Golden Child (@MeLlamoJuanito) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, some cynics believe that these LeBron James retirement rumors are just a means for The King to urge the Lakers front office to make the necessary moves to become a contending team once more.

I'd bet on LeBron's comments in part being a negotiation tactic: I'll retire unless you go all-in next season. And the player James probably wants the Lakers to acquire is Kyrie Irving. https://t.co/AaLKDRFfnd — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 23, 2023

I’m not a conspiracy theorist but LeBron 100% gave Haynes the green light to leak that news so he can set up the theatrics for the final two years of his career. The goal has always been and always will be to appear on the floor during an NBA game with Bronny. — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) May 23, 2023

Whatever the case ends up being, one thing’s for sure: it will be a sad day when James officially walks away from the game of basketball.