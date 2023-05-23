LeBron James definitely seems like someone who would play in the NBA until his body no longer could. Despite entering the league in 2003, James remains one of the best players in the NBA; his greatness was in full display once more despite being on the receiving end of a sweep, dropping 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in a last-gasp effort to extend the Los Angeles Lakers’ season (to no avail).

However, the sun may be setting on James’ illustrious career, if his postgame comments are any indication. And an indication, they truly might be. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, James is thinking about potentially hanging it up after a brutal sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

With LeBron James still being close to the top of his game, such a possibility definitely comes as a shock. This is especially the case when James is under contract with the Lakers for next season. Thus, plenty of fans couldn’t help but grow emotional at the looming possibility of one of the game’s greatest calling it quits.

While some implored the Lakers star to at least return for next season, some expressed belief that LeBron James has the right to do what he pleases. After all, he no longer has anything more to prove, having accomplished everything there is to accomplish during his storied career.

Of course, fans on Twitter did not forget James’ earlier declarations that he would want to play with his firstborn son Bronny in the NBA. Bronny James projects to be one of the best prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft class, so perhaps the Lakers star may choose to retire for a year before returning to fulfill one of his career goals.

Meanwhile, some cynics believe that these LeBron James retirement rumors are just a means for The King to urge the Lakers front office to make the necessary moves to become a contending team once more.

Whatever the case ends up being, one thing’s for sure: it will be a sad day when James officially walks away from the game of basketball.