The Minnesota Wild missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. It was a disappointing result for a team that entered the year with playoff ambition. Players such as Filip Gustavsson underperformed throughout the season. And a rough start to the campaign led to the firing of head coach Dean Evason.

In saying this, the Wild made a run at postseason hockey. Matt Boldy's exciting overtime goal after pulling the goalie in the extra frame is one of a few moments that got Minnesota close. In the end, though, the team could not make the run to the playoffs. They entered the offseason looking to improve the roster with a limited capacity to do so.

To that end, Minnesota made one significant external addition to the roster in free agency. The Wild signed Yakov Trenin to a four-year contract, using nearly all of their cap space to do so. Beyond that, Minnesota added depth around the edges. They also signed their own stars, inking Brock Faber to an eight-year contract.

Minnesota worked with the resources available to them this summer. However, there is room for the Wild to make more moves before the 2024-25 season begins. Especially if they explore the trade market this fall. With this in mind, here is one last-minute Wild trade the team must make before their season begins on October 10 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wild must trade Filip Gustavsson this fall

Filip Gustavsson, as mentioned, underperformed for the Wild in 2023-24. He entered the season as the expected starting goaltender. He played to a sparkling .931 save percentage in 39 games the year prior. In fact, only Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck had a better statistical season than Gustavsson.

However, he fell from grace in 2023-24. He did play a career-high 45 games for Minnesota this past campaign. But his save percentage plummeted to an .899. He did face more shots this year, but it was not enough to explain the massive drop in save percentage by any means.

Gustavsson could certainly bounce back in 2024-25. The 26-year-old is expected to share the net with future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury. At 26 years old, there is a lot of room for his game to grow on the ice. He likely won't record a .931 save percentage this upcoming season. However, he could certainly prove he has the ability to become a starting goalie.

In saying this, it may be best to trade Gustavsson before the season begins. The Wild have indicated a willingness to trade Gustavsson during the summer months. Obviously, a trade did not materialize during the offseason. But that does not mean a trade before the 2024-25 campaign is entirely out of the question.

There are a few teams that could use a goaltending upgrade. For instance, a team like the Los Angeles Kings could make a move for Gustavsson. They have Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich on the roster heading into the new year. Gustavsson would give them a potential long-term starter if he works out for Los Angeles.

Furthermore, a team like the Philadelphia Flyers could use better goaltending depth. Philadelphia has Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov on the roster as of now. Gustavsson has experience as a starter in the NHL. He could provide value for a team looking to potentially make the playoffs this year.

There are options for the Wild if they decide to trade Filip Gustavsson. Admittedly, it's an unlikely scenario with the 2024-25 season so close. However, don't be surprised if a team makes a late charge for the 26-year-old netminder this fall.