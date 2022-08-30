LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: 100 Thieves and Cloud9 Lock Worlds

LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs Week 2 saw Cloud9 punch their Worlds 2022 ticket, meaning that one of (or neither) Evil Geniuses or Team Liquid can take the third and final Worlds spot.

LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: Week 2

After the first weekend of LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs that saw both CLG and FlyQuest drop down to the lower bracket after their respective losses against Cloud0 and Team Liquid, the second week of the playoffs saw both of these teams fight their way through the lower bracket for a chance at the Summoners’ Cup.

We've got four straight days of #LCS Playoffs matches next week! pic.twitter.com/QSoDtjBA5u — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 22, 2022

TSM vs FlyQuest

TSM Role FlyQuest Colin “Solo” Earnest Top Philip “Philip” Zeng Mingyi “Spica” Lu Jungle Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas Huang “Maple” Yu-Tang Mid Loïc “toucuille” Dubois Tony “Instinct” Ng Edward “Tactical” Ra Bot Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen Johnathan “Chime” Pomponio Support Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black

Summary: The series began with Instinct in TSM’s starting five. Game 1 was a stomp by them, and FlyQuest didn’t look up to shape as they were behind all game. In game 2, FLY showed more life which allowed them to even the scoreline. TSM swapped in Tactical after this loss. Tactical’s performance in game 3 on the Draven was subpar, but he played the rest of the series. With TSM behind one game now, it seemed the series was over when FLY got an early lead in game 4, but TSM’s performance manage to take the series to game 5. The final game was scrappy and close, but it ultimately went in TSM’s favor, eliminating FLY off of playoffs.

TSM stay alive in the lower bracket following a mid-series substitution! #LCS pic.twitter.com/ETKfjq574N — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 26, 2022

Game 1

Bans

FLY: Ornn, Renekton, Kalista, Sylas, Aatrox

TSM: Lucian, Azir, LeBlanc, Wukong, Viego

Picks

FLY: Sejuani, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Sivir, Lulu

TSM: Gnar, Vi, Lissandra, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: TSM win in 31:27 (FLY 2 – 16 TSM)

Game 2

Bans

FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Vi, Ornn, Wukong

TSM: Lucian, Azir, LeBlanc, Lee Sin, Viego

Picks

FLY: Camille, Trundle, Ahri, Sivir, Nautilus

TSM: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Lissandra, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: FLY win in 26:39 (FLY 16 – 3 TSM)

Game 3

Bans

TSM: LeBlanc, Ahri, Nautilus, Trundle, Poppy

FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Azir, Sylas, Ornn

Picks

TSM: Gnar, Vi, Akali, Draven, Pyke

FLY: Jax, Wukong, Lissandra, Sivir, Yuumi

Result: FLY win in 26:37 (TSM 6 – 29 FLY)

Game 4

Bans

TSM: LeBlanc, Ahri, Yuumi, Alistar, Jax

FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Azir, Ornn, Lulu

Picks

TSM: Gnar, Wukong, Sylas, Sivir, Rakan

FLY: Camille, Trundle, Orianna, Aphelios, Leona

Result: TSM win in 35:23 (TSM 20 – 8 FLY)

Game 5

Bans

FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Sylas, Lucian, Draven

TSM: Sivir, Zeri, Wukong, Aphelios, Seraphine

Picks

FLY: Aatrox, Poppy, Azir, Jinx, Tahm Kench

TSM: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Xayah, Rakan

Result: TSM win in 42:09 (FLY 8 – 20 TSM)

Golden Guardians vs CLG

Golden Guardians Role CLG Eric “Licorice” Ritchie Top Niship “Dhokla” Doshi Kim “River” Dong-woo Jungle Juan “Contractz” Garcia Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott Mid Cristian “Palafox” Palafox Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes Bot Fatih “Luger” Güven Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung Support Philippe “poome” Lavoie-Giguere

Summary: The first game of this match went the distance, and set a record as the longest game of playoffs so far at over 45 minutes. By the end of this game however, CLG had every lead and buff imaginable and steamrolled GG. Golden Guardians evened out the score after game 2 thanks to a pentakill from Stixxay’s Zeri, but this was a much closer win nonetheless. The game depending on the AD carry is consistent in game 3, as Luger’s Sivir led CLG to match point. GG realize that Stixxay’s Zeri is their ticket to victory, and picks four meatballs with her in game 4 to take the series to five games. In game 5, the entirety of CLG looked absolutely activated, but Palafox on Akali still deserves a special mention. With this series win, GG is eliminated from playoffs.

It has been 1,098 days since the last time CLG won a best of five series. Today's win ended the longest post-season drought in the league. #LCS | #CLGWIN pic.twitter.com/65JDJGepM7 — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 27, 2022

Game 1

Bans

CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Lucian, Lulu, Karma

GG: Yuumi, Kalista, Yone, Kennen, Taliyah

Picks

CLG: Renekton, Trundle, Viktor, Sivir, Renata Glasc

GG: Ornn, Poppy, Azir, Zeri, Janna

Result: CLG win in 45:08 (CLG 22 – 14 GG)

Game 2

Bans

GG: Yone, Draven, Trundle, Vi, Kennen

CLG: Senna, Yuumi, Kalista, LeBlanc, Akali

Picks

GG: Poppy, Jarvan IV, Taliyah, Zeri, Lulu

CLG: Aatrox, Viego, Azir, Sivir, Nautilus

Result: GG win in 32:09 (GG 16 – 7 CLG)

Game 3

Bans

CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Zeri, Viego, Ornn

GG: Yuumi, Yone, Kalista, Nautilus, Renata Glasc

Picks

CLG: Aatrox, Poppy, Ahri, Sivir, Karma

GG: Renekton, Volibear, Lissandra, Twitch, Lulu

Result: CLG win in 35:28 (CLG 18 – 15 GG)

Game 4

Bans

GG: Yone, Draven, Trundle, Vi, Azir

CLG: Senna, Yuumi, Kalista, Renata Glasc, Taliyah

Picks

GG: Poppy, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Zeri, Amumu

CLG: Ornn, Wukong, LeBlanc, Sivir, Lulu

Result: GG win in 34:46 (GG 15 – 6 CLG)

Game 5

Bans

CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Poppy, Vi, Wukong

GG: Yone, Kalista, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Sylas

Picks

CLG: Renekton, Trundle, Akali, Zeri, Lulu

GG: Ornn, Viego, Azir, Sivir, Nautilus

Result: CLG win in 40:46 (CLG 21 – 2 GG)

100 Thieves vs Team Liquid

100 Thieves Role Team Liquid Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho Top Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau Can “Closer” Çelik Jungle Lucas “Santorin” Larsen Felix “Abbedagge” Braun Mid Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg Victor “FBI” Huang Bot Steven “Hans sama” Liv Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun Support Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in

Summary: 100 Thieves were welcomed by Liquid’s off-meta Urgot pick in game 1, but this didn’t stop them from taking over the game, not giving over a single kill to TL. In game 2, TL put up more of a fight but still wasn’t enough against the second seed. Bwipo runs back the Urgot in game 3, this time alongside Bjergsen’s famous Zilean pick. Team Liquid finally manage to find a win in this series, but a reverse sweep was necessary for them to take the series. In game 4, they decided that an unusual bot lane with Hans sama on Seraphine was the key to this, which was effective in taking down 100 Thieves and bringing the series to game 5. Unfortunately for them, 100T stymied any hopes for the reverse sweep after they make TL pay for stealing the Baron. This win locked 100 Thieves as the first LCS team to qualify for Worlds 2022.

During this series, Bjergsen also set a record:

Bjergsen is now the all time #LCS kill leader with 2,274 total kills in his career. pic.twitter.com/grrMzmijgs — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 27, 2022

Game 1

Bans

100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Swain, Lissandra

TL: Lucian, Aphelios, Ornn, Amumu, Nautilus

Picks

100: Aatrox, Vi, Ahri, Kalista, Lulu

TL: Urgot, Poppy, Sylas, Zeri, Renata Glasc

Result: 100 win in 30:30 (100 13 – 0 TL)

Game 2

Bans

TL: Aphelios, Lucian, Sivir, Lissandra, Swain

100: Trundle, Kalista, Azir, Vi, Jarvan IV

Picks

TL: Olaf, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Zeri, Yuumi

100: Aatrox, Wukong, Sylas, Seraphine, Senna

Result: 100 win in 25:12 (TL 7 – 16 100)

Game 3

Bans

100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Yuumi, Amumu

TL: Wukong, Kalista, Aphelios, Jarvan IV, Lee Sin

Picks

100: Aatrox, Poppy, Ahri, Lucian, Nami

TL: Urgot, Vi, Zilean, Sivir, Leona

Result: TL win in 32:55 (100 9 – 21 TL)

Game 4

Bans

100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Xin Zhao, Aatrox

TL: Wukong, Kalista, Sivir, Renata Glasc, Yuumi

Picks

100: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Zeri, Lulu

TL: Sett, Nocturne, Swain, Seraphine, Nautilus

Result: TL win in 28:16 (100 8 – 24 TL)

Game 5

Bans

100: Trundle, Draven, Vi, Amumu, Sett

TL: Wukong, Kalista, Sivir, Jarvan IV, Xin Zhao

Picks

100: Aatrox, Lee Sin, Sylas, Seraphine, Senna

TL: Renekton, Viego, Azir, Miss Fortune, Leona

Result: 100 win in 31:39 (100 15 – 6 TL)

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9

Evil Geniuses Role Cloud9 Jeong “Impact” Eon-yeong Top Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami Kacper “Inspired” Słoma Jungle Robert “Blaber” Huang Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun Mid Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki Bot Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme Support Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen

Summary: Cloud9 came out the gates swinging with a decisive win against EG in game 1, punishing the Hecarim pick. They rode this momentum onto game 2, but it was a much closer game. EG found a win in game 3 by running the Seraphine-Senna combo on their bot lane. Cloud9 remove any faith from the Geniuses in game 4 by running quite the unkillable composition for their Zeri carry – a Zilean with Chronoshift and Renata Glasc’s Bailout made fights favor C9 heavily.

With this win, Cloud9 punch their ticket to Worlds 2022, and only one slot remains for the LCS.

Game 1

Bans

EG: Kalista, Trundle, Twitch, Jarvan IV, Zilean

C9: Ahri, Wukong, Sylas, Vi, Poppy

Picks

EG: Ornn, Hecarim, Azir, Sivir, Yuumi

C9: Camille, Sejuani, Orianna, Zeri, Lulu

Result: C9 win in 31:37 (EG 1 – 15 C9)

Game 2

Bans

C9: Vi, Sylas, Seraphine, Renekton, Azir

EG: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Ornn, Kennen

Picks

C9: Fiora, Wukong, LeBlanc, Aphelios, Renata Glasc

EG: Aatrox, Sejuani, Lissandra, Ezreal, Yuumi

Result: C9 win in 35:12 (C9 16 – 10 EG)

Game 3

Bans

C9: Vi, Sylas, Wukong, Yone, Nautilus

EG: Kalista, Yuumi, Lulu, Ornn, Fiora

Picks

C9: Sion, Trundle, LeBlanc, Zeri, Renata Glasc

EG: Renekton, Sejuani, Azir, Seraphine, Senna

Result: EG win in 37:29 (C9 12 – 16 EG)

Game 4

Bans

C9: Sylas, Seraphine, Vi, Nautilus, Renekton

EG: Kalista, Yuumi, Lulu, LeBlanc, Azir

Picks

C9: Sejuani, Olaf, Zilean, Zeri, Renata Glasc

EG: Jax, Wukong, Ahri, Sivir, Alistar

Result: C9 win in 34:25 (C9 14 – 7 EG)

