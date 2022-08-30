fbpx
Connect with us

Editorials

LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: 100 Thieves and Cloud9 Lock Worlds

lcs summer 2022 playoffs, lcs playoffs, lcs summer, 100 thieves, cloud9

LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs Week 2 saw Cloud9 punch their Worlds 2022 ticket, meaning that one of (or neither) Evil Geniuses or Team Liquid can take the third and final Worlds spot.

LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: Week 2

After the first weekend of LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs that saw both CLG and FlyQuest drop down to the lower bracket after their respective losses against Cloud0 and Team Liquid, the second week of the playoffs saw both of these teams fight their way through the lower bracket for a chance at the Summoners’ Cup.

TSM vs FlyQuest

TSM  Role FlyQuest
Colin “Solo” Earnest Top Philip “Philip” Zeng
Mingyi “Spica” Lu Jungle Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas
Huang “Maple” Yu-Tang Mid Loïc “toucuille” Dubois
Tony “Instinct” Ng

Edward “Tactical” Ra

 Bot Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen
Johnathan “Chime” Pomponio Support Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black

Summary: The series began with Instinct in TSM’s starting five. Game 1 was a stomp by them, and FlyQuest didn’t look up to shape as they were behind all game. In game 2, FLY showed more life which allowed them to even the scoreline. TSM swapped in Tactical after this loss. Tactical’s performance in game 3 on the Draven was subpar, but he played the rest of the series. With TSM behind one game now, it seemed the series was over when FLY got an early lead in game 4, but TSM’s performance manage to take the series to game 5. The final game was scrappy and close, but it ultimately went in TSM’s favor, eliminating FLY off of playoffs.

Game 1

Bans

  • FLY: Ornn, Renekton, Kalista, Sylas, Aatrox
  • TSM: Lucian, Azir, LeBlanc, Wukong, Viego

Picks

  • FLY: Sejuani, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Sivir, Lulu
  • TSM: Gnar, Vi, Lissandra, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: TSM win in 31:27 (FLY 2 – 16 TSM)

Game 2

Bans

  • FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Vi, Ornn, Wukong
  • TSM: Lucian, Azir, LeBlanc, Lee Sin, Viego

Picks

  • FLY: Camille, Trundle, Ahri, Sivir, Nautilus
  • TSM: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Lissandra, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: FLY win in 26:39 (FLY 16 – 3 TSM)

Game 3

Bans

  • TSM: LeBlanc, Ahri, Nautilus, Trundle, Poppy
  • FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Azir, Sylas, Ornn

Picks

  • TSM: Gnar, Vi, Akali, Draven, Pyke
  • FLY: Jax, Wukong, Lissandra, Sivir, Yuumi

Result: FLY win in 26:37 (TSM 6 – 29 FLY)

Game 4

Bans

  • TSM: LeBlanc, Ahri, Yuumi, Alistar, Jax
  • FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Azir, Ornn, Lulu

Picks

  • TSM: Gnar, Wukong, Sylas, Sivir, Rakan
  • FLY: Camille, Trundle, Orianna, Aphelios, Leona

Result: TSM win in 35:23 (TSM 20 – 8 FLY)

Game 5

Bans

  • FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Sylas, Lucian, Draven
  • TSM: Sivir, Zeri, Wukong, Aphelios, Seraphine

Picks

  • FLY: Aatrox, Poppy, Azir, Jinx, Tahm Kench
  • TSM: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Xayah, Rakan

Result: TSM win in 42:09 (FLY 8 – 20 TSM)

 

Golden Guardians vs CLG

Golden Guardians Role CLG
Eric “Licorice” Ritchie Top Niship “Dhokla” Doshi
Kim “River” Dong-woo Jungle Juan “Contractz” Garcia
Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott Mid Cristian “Palafox” Palafox
Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes Bot Fatih “Luger” Güven
Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung Support Philippe “poome” Lavoie-Giguere

Summary: The first game of this match went the distance, and set a record as the longest game of playoffs so far at over 45 minutes. By the end of this game however, CLG had every lead and buff imaginable and steamrolled GG. Golden Guardians evened out the score after game 2 thanks to a pentakill from Stixxay’s Zeri, but this was a much closer win nonetheless. The game depending on the AD carry is consistent in game 3, as Luger’s Sivir led CLG to match point. GG realize that Stixxay’s Zeri is their ticket to victory, and picks four meatballs with her in game 4 to take the series to five games. In game 5, the entirety of CLG looked absolutely activated, but Palafox on Akali still deserves a special mention. With this series win, GG is eliminated from playoffs.

Game 1

Bans

  • CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Lucian, Lulu, Karma
  • GG: Yuumi, Kalista, Yone, Kennen, Taliyah

Picks

  • CLG: Renekton, Trundle, Viktor, Sivir, Renata Glasc
  • GG: Ornn, Poppy, Azir, Zeri, Janna

Result: CLG win in 45:08 (CLG 22 – 14 GG)

Game 2

Bans

  • GG: Yone, Draven, Trundle, Vi, Kennen
  • CLG: Senna, Yuumi, Kalista, LeBlanc, Akali

Picks

  • GG: Poppy, Jarvan IV, Taliyah, Zeri, Lulu
  • CLG: Aatrox, Viego, Azir, Sivir, Nautilus

Result: GG win in 32:09 (GG 16 – 7 CLG)

Game 3

Bans

  • CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Zeri, Viego, Ornn
  • GG: Yuumi, Yone, Kalista, Nautilus, Renata Glasc

Picks

  • CLG: Aatrox, Poppy, Ahri, Sivir, Karma
  • GG: Renekton, Volibear, Lissandra, Twitch, Lulu

Result: CLG win in 35:28 (CLG 18 – 15 GG)

Game 4

Bans

  • GG: Yone, Draven, Trundle, Vi, Azir
  • CLG: Senna, Yuumi, Kalista, Renata Glasc, Taliyah

Picks

  • GG: Poppy, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Zeri, Amumu
  • CLG: Ornn, Wukong, LeBlanc, Sivir, Lulu

Result: GG win in 34:46 (GG 15 – 6 CLG)

Game 5

Bans

  • CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Poppy, Vi, Wukong
  • GG: Yone, Kalista, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Sylas

Picks

  • CLG: Renekton, Trundle, Akali, Zeri, Lulu
  • GG: Ornn, Viego, Azir, Sivir, Nautilus

Result: CLG win in 40:46 (CLG 21 – 2 GG)

 

100 Thieves vs Team Liquid

100 Thieves Role Team Liquid
Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho Top Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau
Can “Closer” Çelik Jungle Lucas “Santorin” Larsen
Felix “Abbedagge” Braun Mid Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg
Victor “FBI” Huang Bot Steven “Hans sama” Liv
Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun Support Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in

Summary: 100 Thieves were welcomed by Liquid’s off-meta Urgot pick in game 1, but this didn’t stop them from taking over the game, not giving over a single kill to TL. In game 2, TL put up more of a fight but still wasn’t enough against the second seed. Bwipo runs back the Urgot in game 3, this time alongside Bjergsen’s famous Zilean pick. Team Liquid finally manage to find a win in this series, but a reverse sweep was necessary for them to take the series. In game 4, they decided that an unusual bot lane with Hans sama on Seraphine was the key to this, which was effective in taking down 100 Thieves and bringing the series to game 5. Unfortunately for them, 100T stymied any hopes for the reverse sweep after they make TL pay for stealing the Baron. This win locked 100 Thieves as the first LCS team to qualify for Worlds 2022.

During this series, Bjergsen also set a record:

Game 1

Bans

  • 100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Swain, Lissandra
  • TL: Lucian, Aphelios, Ornn, Amumu, Nautilus

Picks

  • 100: Aatrox, Vi, Ahri, Kalista, Lulu
  • TL: Urgot, Poppy, Sylas, Zeri, Renata Glasc

Result: 100 win in 30:30 (100 13 – 0 TL)

Game 2

Bans

  • TL: Aphelios, Lucian, Sivir, Lissandra, Swain
  • 100: Trundle, Kalista, Azir, Vi, Jarvan IV

Picks

  • TL: Olaf, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Zeri, Yuumi
  • 100: Aatrox, Wukong, Sylas, Seraphine, Senna

Result: 100 win in 25:12 (TL 7 – 16 100)

Game 3

Bans

  • 100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Yuumi, Amumu
  • TL: Wukong, Kalista, Aphelios, Jarvan IV, Lee Sin

Picks

  • 100: Aatrox, Poppy, Ahri, Lucian, Nami
  • TL: Urgot, Vi, Zilean, Sivir, Leona

Result: TL win in 32:55 (100 9 – 21 TL)

Game 4

Bans

  • 100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Xin Zhao, Aatrox
  • TL: Wukong, Kalista, Sivir, Renata Glasc, Yuumi

Picks

  • 100: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Zeri, Lulu
  • TL: Sett, Nocturne, Swain, Seraphine, Nautilus

Result: TL win in 28:16 (100 8 – 24 TL)

Game 5

Bans

  • 100: Trundle, Draven, Vi, Amumu, Sett
  • TL: Wukong, Kalista, Sivir, Jarvan IV, Xin Zhao

Picks

  • 100: Aatrox, Lee Sin, Sylas, Seraphine, Senna
  • TL: Renekton, Viego, Azir, Miss Fortune, Leona

Result: 100 win in 31:39 (100 15 – 6 TL)

 

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9

Evil Geniuses Role Cloud9
Jeong “Impact” Eon-yeong Top Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami
Kacper “Inspired” Słoma Jungle Robert “Blaber” Huang
Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun Mid Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen
Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki Bot Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol
Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme Support Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen

Summary: Cloud9 came out the gates swinging with a decisive win against EG in game 1, punishing the Hecarim pick. They rode this momentum onto game 2, but it was a much closer game. EG found a win in game 3 by running the Seraphine-Senna combo on their bot lane. Cloud9 remove any faith from the Geniuses in game 4 by running quite the unkillable composition for their Zeri carry – a Zilean with Chronoshift and Renata Glasc’s Bailout made fights favor C9 heavily.

With this win, Cloud9 punch their ticket to Worlds 2022, and only one slot remains for the LCS.

Game 1

Bans

  • EG: Kalista, Trundle, Twitch, Jarvan IV, Zilean
  • C9: Ahri, Wukong, Sylas, Vi, Poppy

Picks

  • EG: Ornn, Hecarim, Azir, Sivir, Yuumi
  • C9: Camille, Sejuani, Orianna, Zeri, Lulu

Result: C9 win in 31:37 (EG 1 – 15 C9)

Game 2

Bans

  • C9: Vi, Sylas, Seraphine, Renekton, Azir
  • EG: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Ornn, Kennen

Picks

  • C9: Fiora, Wukong, LeBlanc, Aphelios, Renata Glasc
  • EG: Aatrox, Sejuani, Lissandra, Ezreal, Yuumi

Result: C9 win in 35:12 (C9 16 – 10 EG)

Game 3

Bans

  • C9: Vi, Sylas, Wukong, Yone, Nautilus
  • EG: Kalista, Yuumi, Lulu, Ornn, Fiora

Picks

  • C9: Sion, Trundle, LeBlanc, Zeri, Renata Glasc
  • EG: Renekton, Sejuani, Azir, Seraphine, Senna

Result: EG win in 37:29 (C9 12 – 16 EG)

Game 4

Bans

  • C9: Sylas, Seraphine, Vi, Nautilus, Renekton
  • EG: Kalista, Yuumi, Lulu, LeBlanc, Azir

Picks

  • C9: Sejuani, Olaf, Zilean, Zeri, Renata Glasc
  • EG: Jax, Wukong, Ahri, Sivir, Alistar

Result: C9 win in 34:25 (C9 14 – 7 EG)

For the updated schedule, brackets, and more, check out lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, click here.

Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, NFL
JUST IN:
Related Topics