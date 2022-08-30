Editorials
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: 100 Thieves and Cloud9 Lock Worlds
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs Week 2 saw Cloud9 punch their Worlds 2022 ticket, meaning that one of (or neither) Evil Geniuses or Team Liquid can take the third and final Worlds spot.
LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs: Week 2
After the first weekend of LCS Summer 2022 Playoffs that saw both CLG and FlyQuest drop down to the lower bracket after their respective losses against Cloud0 and Team Liquid, the second week of the playoffs saw both of these teams fight their way through the lower bracket for a chance at the Summoners’ Cup.
We've got four straight days of #LCS Playoffs matches next week! pic.twitter.com/QSoDtjBA5u
— LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 22, 2022
TSM vs FlyQuest
|TSM
|Role
|FlyQuest
|Colin “Solo” Earnest
|Top
|Philip “Philip” Zeng
|Mingyi “Spica” Lu
|Jungle
|Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas
|Huang “Maple” Yu-Tang
|Mid
|Loïc “toucuille” Dubois
|Tony “Instinct” Ng
Edward “Tactical” Ra
|Bot
|Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen
|Johnathan “Chime” Pomponio
|Support
|Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black
Summary: The series began with Instinct in TSM’s starting five. Game 1 was a stomp by them, and FlyQuest didn’t look up to shape as they were behind all game. In game 2, FLY showed more life which allowed them to even the scoreline. TSM swapped in Tactical after this loss. Tactical’s performance in game 3 on the Draven was subpar, but he played the rest of the series. With TSM behind one game now, it seemed the series was over when FLY got an early lead in game 4, but TSM’s performance manage to take the series to game 5. The final game was scrappy and close, but it ultimately went in TSM’s favor, eliminating FLY off of playoffs.
TSM stay alive in the lower bracket following a mid-series substitution! #LCS pic.twitter.com/ETKfjq574N
— LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 26, 2022
Game 1
Bans
- FLY: Ornn, Renekton, Kalista, Sylas, Aatrox
- TSM: Lucian, Azir, LeBlanc, Wukong, Viego
Picks
- FLY: Sejuani, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Sivir, Lulu
- TSM: Gnar, Vi, Lissandra, Zeri, Yuumi
Result: TSM win in 31:27 (FLY 2 – 16 TSM)
Game 2
Bans
- FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Vi, Ornn, Wukong
- TSM: Lucian, Azir, LeBlanc, Lee Sin, Viego
Picks
- FLY: Camille, Trundle, Ahri, Sivir, Nautilus
- TSM: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Lissandra, Zeri, Yuumi
Result: FLY win in 26:39 (FLY 16 – 3 TSM)
Game 3
Bans
- TSM: LeBlanc, Ahri, Nautilus, Trundle, Poppy
- FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Azir, Sylas, Ornn
Picks
- TSM: Gnar, Vi, Akali, Draven, Pyke
- FLY: Jax, Wukong, Lissandra, Sivir, Yuumi
Result: FLY win in 26:37 (TSM 6 – 29 FLY)
Game 4
Bans
- TSM: LeBlanc, Ahri, Yuumi, Alistar, Jax
- FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Azir, Ornn, Lulu
Picks
- TSM: Gnar, Wukong, Sylas, Sivir, Rakan
- FLY: Camille, Trundle, Orianna, Aphelios, Leona
Result: TSM win in 35:23 (TSM 20 – 8 FLY)
Game 5
Bans
- FLY: Renekton, Kalista, Sylas, Lucian, Draven
- TSM: Sivir, Zeri, Wukong, Aphelios, Seraphine
Picks
- FLY: Aatrox, Poppy, Azir, Jinx, Tahm Kench
- TSM: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Xayah, Rakan
Result: TSM win in 42:09 (FLY 8 – 20 TSM)
Golden Guardians vs CLG
|Golden Guardians
|Role
|CLG
|Eric “Licorice” Ritchie
|Top
|Niship “Dhokla” Doshi
|Kim “River” Dong-woo
|Jungle
|Juan “Contractz” Garcia
|Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott
|Mid
|Cristian “Palafox” Palafox
|Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes
|Bot
|Fatih “Luger” Güven
|Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung
|Support
|Philippe “poome” Lavoie-Giguere
Summary: The first game of this match went the distance, and set a record as the longest game of playoffs so far at over 45 minutes. By the end of this game however, CLG had every lead and buff imaginable and steamrolled GG. Golden Guardians evened out the score after game 2 thanks to a pentakill from Stixxay’s Zeri, but this was a much closer win nonetheless. The game depending on the AD carry is consistent in game 3, as Luger’s Sivir led CLG to match point. GG realize that Stixxay’s Zeri is their ticket to victory, and picks four meatballs with her in game 4 to take the series to five games. In game 5, the entirety of CLG looked absolutely activated, but Palafox on Akali still deserves a special mention. With this series win, GG is eliminated from playoffs.
It has been 1,098 days since the last time CLG won a best of five series. Today's win ended the longest post-season drought in the league.
#LCS | #CLGWIN pic.twitter.com/65JDJGepM7
— LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 27, 2022
Game 1
Bans
- CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Lucian, Lulu, Karma
- GG: Yuumi, Kalista, Yone, Kennen, Taliyah
Picks
- CLG: Renekton, Trundle, Viktor, Sivir, Renata Glasc
- GG: Ornn, Poppy, Azir, Zeri, Janna
Result: CLG win in 45:08 (CLG 22 – 14 GG)
Game 2
Bans
- GG: Yone, Draven, Trundle, Vi, Kennen
- CLG: Senna, Yuumi, Kalista, LeBlanc, Akali
Picks
- GG: Poppy, Jarvan IV, Taliyah, Zeri, Lulu
- CLG: Aatrox, Viego, Azir, Sivir, Nautilus
Result: GG win in 32:09 (GG 16 – 7 CLG)
Game 3
Bans
- CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Zeri, Viego, Ornn
- GG: Yuumi, Yone, Kalista, Nautilus, Renata Glasc
Picks
- CLG: Aatrox, Poppy, Ahri, Sivir, Karma
- GG: Renekton, Volibear, Lissandra, Twitch, Lulu
Result: CLG win in 35:28 (CLG 18 – 15 GG)
Game 4
Bans
- GG: Yone, Draven, Trundle, Vi, Azir
- CLG: Senna, Yuumi, Kalista, Renata Glasc, Taliyah
Picks
- GG: Poppy, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Zeri, Amumu
- CLG: Ornn, Wukong, LeBlanc, Sivir, Lulu
Result: GG win in 34:46 (GG 15 – 6 CLG)
Game 5
Bans
- CLG: Senna, Jarvan IV, Poppy, Vi, Wukong
- GG: Yone, Kalista, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Sylas
Picks
- CLG: Renekton, Trundle, Akali, Zeri, Lulu
- GG: Ornn, Viego, Azir, Sivir, Nautilus
Result: CLG win in 40:46 (CLG 21 – 2 GG)
100 Thieves vs Team Liquid
|100 Thieves
|Role
|Team Liquid
|Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho
|Top
|Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau
|Can “Closer” Çelik
|Jungle
|Lucas “Santorin” Larsen
|Felix “Abbedagge” Braun
|Mid
|Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg
|Victor “FBI” Huang
|Bot
|Steven “Hans sama” Liv
|Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun
|Support
|Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in
Summary: 100 Thieves were welcomed by Liquid’s off-meta Urgot pick in game 1, but this didn’t stop them from taking over the game, not giving over a single kill to TL. In game 2, TL put up more of a fight but still wasn’t enough against the second seed. Bwipo runs back the Urgot in game 3, this time alongside Bjergsen’s famous Zilean pick. Team Liquid finally manage to find a win in this series, but a reverse sweep was necessary for them to take the series. In game 4, they decided that an unusual bot lane with Hans sama on Seraphine was the key to this, which was effective in taking down 100 Thieves and bringing the series to game 5. Unfortunately for them, 100T stymied any hopes for the reverse sweep after they make TL pay for stealing the Baron. This win locked 100 Thieves as the first LCS team to qualify for Worlds 2022.
During this series, Bjergsen also set a record:
Bjergsen is now the all time #LCS kill leader with 2,274 total kills in his career. pic.twitter.com/grrMzmijgs
— LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 27, 2022
Game 1
Bans
- 100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Swain, Lissandra
- TL: Lucian, Aphelios, Ornn, Amumu, Nautilus
Picks
- 100: Aatrox, Vi, Ahri, Kalista, Lulu
- TL: Urgot, Poppy, Sylas, Zeri, Renata Glasc
Result: 100 win in 30:30 (100 13 – 0 TL)
Game 2
Bans
- TL: Aphelios, Lucian, Sivir, Lissandra, Swain
- 100: Trundle, Kalista, Azir, Vi, Jarvan IV
Picks
- TL: Olaf, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Zeri, Yuumi
- 100: Aatrox, Wukong, Sylas, Seraphine, Senna
Result: 100 win in 25:12 (TL 7 – 16 100)
Game 3
Bans
- 100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Yuumi, Amumu
- TL: Wukong, Kalista, Aphelios, Jarvan IV, Lee Sin
Picks
- 100: Aatrox, Poppy, Ahri, Lucian, Nami
- TL: Urgot, Vi, Zilean, Sivir, Leona
Result: TL win in 32:55 (100 9 – 21 TL)
Game 4
Bans
- 100: Trundle, Draven, Azir, Xin Zhao, Aatrox
- TL: Wukong, Kalista, Sivir, Renata Glasc, Yuumi
Picks
- 100: Ornn, Vi, Ahri, Zeri, Lulu
- TL: Sett, Nocturne, Swain, Seraphine, Nautilus
Result: TL win in 28:16 (100 8 – 24 TL)
Game 5
Bans
- 100: Trundle, Draven, Vi, Amumu, Sett
- TL: Wukong, Kalista, Sivir, Jarvan IV, Xin Zhao
Picks
- 100: Aatrox, Lee Sin, Sylas, Seraphine, Senna
- TL: Renekton, Viego, Azir, Miss Fortune, Leona
Result: 100 win in 31:39 (100 15 – 6 TL)
Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9
|Evil Geniuses
|Role
|Cloud9
|Jeong “Impact” Eon-yeong
|Top
|Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami
|Kacper “Inspired” Słoma
|Jungle
|Robert “Blaber” Huang
|Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun
|Mid
|Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen
|Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki
|Bot
|Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol
|Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme
|Support
|Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen
Summary: Cloud9 came out the gates swinging with a decisive win against EG in game 1, punishing the Hecarim pick. They rode this momentum onto game 2, but it was a much closer game. EG found a win in game 3 by running the Seraphine-Senna combo on their bot lane. Cloud9 remove any faith from the Geniuses in game 4 by running quite the unkillable composition for their Zeri carry – a Zilean with Chronoshift and Renata Glasc’s Bailout made fights favor C9 heavily.
With this win, Cloud9 punch their ticket to Worlds 2022, and only one slot remains for the LCS.
Cloud9 are confirmed as the second #LCS representative at #Worlds2022 pic.twitter.com/srXpH1ngCN
— LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 28, 2022
Game 1
Bans
- EG: Kalista, Trundle, Twitch, Jarvan IV, Zilean
- C9: Ahri, Wukong, Sylas, Vi, Poppy
Picks
- EG: Ornn, Hecarim, Azir, Sivir, Yuumi
- C9: Camille, Sejuani, Orianna, Zeri, Lulu
Result: C9 win in 31:37 (EG 1 – 15 C9)
Game 2
Bans
- C9: Vi, Sylas, Seraphine, Renekton, Azir
- EG: Kalista, Sivir, Zeri, Ornn, Kennen
Picks
- C9: Fiora, Wukong, LeBlanc, Aphelios, Renata Glasc
- EG: Aatrox, Sejuani, Lissandra, Ezreal, Yuumi
Result: C9 win in 35:12 (C9 16 – 10 EG)
Game 3
Bans
- C9: Vi, Sylas, Wukong, Yone, Nautilus
- EG: Kalista, Yuumi, Lulu, Ornn, Fiora
Picks
- C9: Sion, Trundle, LeBlanc, Zeri, Renata Glasc
- EG: Renekton, Sejuani, Azir, Seraphine, Senna
Result: EG win in 37:29 (C9 12 – 16 EG)
Game 4
Bans
- C9: Sylas, Seraphine, Vi, Nautilus, Renekton
- EG: Kalista, Yuumi, Lulu, LeBlanc, Azir
Picks
- C9: Sejuani, Olaf, Zilean, Zeri, Renata Glasc
- EG: Jax, Wukong, Ahri, Sivir, Alistar
Result: C9 win in 34:25 (C9 14 – 7 EG)
