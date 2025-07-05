The Los Angeles Dodgers entered their July 4th series opener against the Houston Astros with momentum and a division lead, but they were completely dismantled in an 18-1 blowout at Dodger Stadium. In the worst loss in stadium history, the Dodgers gave up 10 runs in a single inning and watched their pitching staff collapse in front of a home crowd. Afterward, Dave Roberts didn’t sugarcoat anything.

In a video shared by SportsNet LA on X, formerly known as Twitter, Roberts addressed the media postgame.

Dave Roberts addresses the media after the Dodgers lose the series opener to Houston. pic.twitter.com/mz9fsdzUfR — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The numbers told the story. Ben Casparius was tagged for six earned runs over three innings, surrendering back-to-back two-run homers to Jose Altuve and Christian Walker in the third. Things unraveled further when Noah Davis entered, giving up 10 runs in just 1.1 innings. By the end of the night, the Dodgers had allowed 18 earned runs on 17 hits, their worst single-game total since 1999.

The Astros blowout exposed a glaring issue that’s quietly loomed all season, the volatility of the Dodgers pitching staff. Entering the night, Los Angeles ranked 23rd in team ERA, and that number ballooned after the fireworks at Chavez Ravine. The bullpen struggled to stop the bleeding, and a position player was eventually forced to pitch — a clear sign of how quickly things unraveled.

For a team with championship aspirations, games like this raise legitimate questions about depth and durability on the mound. The Dodgers’ offense, meanwhile, managed just one run, a solo homer by Will Smith, and collected five hits total. While one loss doesn’t define a season, the lopsided nature of the defeat makes it a harder one to ignore.

The lack of swing-and-miss stuff and command across the staff has become harder to overlook. Too often, starters have failed to get deep into games, putting added pressure on a bullpen that has already logged heavy innings. Combine that with inconsistent strike-throwing and an opponent like Houston, and the result was inevitable. If Los Angeles hopes to contend deep into October, their pitching needs more than just a reset — it needs answers.

Roberts made it clear that the club would need to regroup fast with two games still left in the series. With Emmet Sheehan expected to return soon, changes could be coming — especially for Casparius, who’s struggled to adjust to his starter role. If the Dodgers want to maintain their edge atop the competitive NL West landscape, they’ll need to clean things up fast — especially against elite teams like Houston.