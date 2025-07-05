Taylor Swift had support from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a monumental time in her career: buying her masters. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 14-time Grammy winner have been dating since 2023, and while the moment will be one she never forgets, having Kelce support her made it even more memorable.

“Reclaiming her masters has been emotional and empowering. She’s proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way. Having Travis by her side for that milestone made it even more special,” a source told PEOPLE.

The two have been by one another's side through big career moments such as Swift's Eras Tour and Kelce's Super Bowl win in the 2023-2024 season and devastating loss at Super Bowl 59. However, Kelce “was honored to support her and he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way” when the singer won her years-long battle to obtain ownership of her master recordings.

Taylor Swift Now Owns Masters To Her First Six Albums

Back in May, Swift informed her fans that her deal with Shamrock Capital — the investment firm that bought her masters from Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings back in 2020 — went through and she was now the official owner to her first six albums. The “Lover” singer reportedly spent $360 million to get her masters but according to her heartfelt handwritten letter, it was worth every penny,

“I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news,” Swift wrote on her official website. “All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.”

Following the singer owning the masters to albums Taylor Swift, 1989, Reputation, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless, it was debunked that Braun — who's had a tumultuous relationship with Swift over the years — helped in the sale.

“Contrary to a previous false report, there was no outside party who ‘encouraged’ this sale. All rightful credit for this opportunity should go to the partners at Shamrock Capital and Taylor’s Nashville-based management team only,” the source told PEOPLE. “Taylor now owns all of her music, and this moment finally happened in spite of Scooter Braun, not because of him.”

In her letter she also gave fans an update on her Taylor's Version recording for her self-titled album and Reputation. The singer says that they will “have their moment to re-emerge when the time is right, if that is something you guys would be excited about.”

“But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”