The NHL Trade Deadline is a week away, so rumors will start to pick up even more. Some trades have already been made around the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs are one team engaged in a number of different rumors.
Recently, Leafs general manager Brad Treliving discussed the possibility of them dealing a first-round pick at the deadline, per Jonas Seigel of The Athletic.
“I think you gotta be careful with 1st round picks for short-term help. But if it makes sense at the end of the day when you do the final analysis…you have to look at every option.”
Treliving also added that they will be “as creative as possible” at the deadline. As of Friday, the Leafs are 34-17 and in third place of the Atlantic Division, so making a move or two could be a big difference-maker for them.
On Thursday, the Leafs acquired Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, so things have already started as the trade deadline approaches quickly. Dealing a first-round pick for a player is always a risk, but if they want to try and make a run for the Stanley Cup, it might be necessary.
In other news, the Leafs are set to get Calle Järnkrok back, as he practiced on Friday after missing the past 13 games due to a broken knuckle, per Siegel.
The Maple Leafs will certainly be a team to monitor in the NHL as rumors begin to kick up more than before with just days remaining until the deadline.