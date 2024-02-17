The Maple Leafs could be active at the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally got over the playoff hump last spring. Toronto exercised 19 years of playoff demons, winning their first playoff series since 2004. The summer that followed was one of change. Kyle Dubas was out as general manager, with Brad Treliving stepping in. With the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline approaching, more change seems likely.

This change won't be organizational like it was in the offseason. The Maple Leafs are likely to make a few trades leading into the March 8 deadline. The Atlantic Division is cutthroat this year, so these moves are necessary to keep their heads above water.

Of course, Toronto is also trying to build upon last year's success. Yes, they won just one playoff series. But that series holds a ton of weight for this team. Going back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs just to lose in the first round once again would be an immense disappointment.

The Maple Leafs have their famed Core Four in place. Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner lead this team each and every year. However, there is still a ton of work to be done. With that in mind, let's go over the dream NHL Trade Deadline scenario for the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs should target one position at NHL Trade Deadline

The Maple Leafs have needs all over the ice, one could argue. Toronto's goaltending has been shaky at best throughout the 2023-24 NHL season. Furthermore, they could use depth down the lineup among their forwards. However, there is one area absolutely needs to be addressed: their defense.

Toronto's defensive group has not been great this year. Free agent addition John Klingberg struggled massively to start his time in Toronto. Now, the veteran rearguard is out for the season with an injury. This leaves the Maple Leafs already down a planned starter on the back end.

Veteran option TJ Brodie has played up the lineup from time to time this year. In fact, Brodie played the second-most minutes of any Maple Leafs defender in Toronto's win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. That said, he hasn't exactly played all that well in that role.

Finally, there's the case of 25-year-old Simon Benoit. The Maple Leafs clearly trust the Quebec native. He played 19 minutes on Thursday night as Toronto played without Morgan Rielly. However, this is not a role Benoit should be taking on. Having him potentially playing top-four minutes in the playoffs is something the Maple Leafs should avoid.

As a result, Toronto's dream scenario for the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline sees them acquiring multiple defensemen. One of these defensemen should be a player you can trust with top-four minutes in all situations. And there is an obvious fit that Brad Treliving is extremely familiar with.

The Calgary Flames have already begun their selling process ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. As March approaches, expect them to field calls on defenseman Noah Hanifin. Hanifin, 26, is the ideal player to bolster the Maple Leafs blueline down the stretch.

Hanifin, simply put, is a workhorse. You can put him in any situation and feel at ease. The Flames rearguard has a better shot than most give him credit for, making him an offensive threat. He isn't exactly a physical player, but he isn't fearless in the same vein. He can stabilize the second pairing while slotting into the first pairing when needed.

The Maple Leafs need to shake up their defense if they want to go far. Adding multiple defensemen, including Noah Hanifin, would go a long way in tightening up their defense. Let's see how Toronto operates at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.