Brawl Stars added a new power-up called Buffies to the game. This new feature makes it possible to improve a Brawler's Gadget, Star Power, and Hypercharge. But how exactly do you unlock these Buffies and what do they do? Therefore, we created a list of all Buffies in Brawl Stars & how to unlock them. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Brawl Stars All Buffies Abilities

BUFFIES! The perfect Brawlidays present to give and receive 💝 Collect them all to unlock even more power for your favorite Brawlers! YAY! 👁️👅👁️ pic.twitter.com/nOKYcC0kRX — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The following Brawlers have Buffies in Brawl Stars:

Colt Buffies – Brawl Stars

Gadget Buffies: Speedloader – Each hit steals 1 ammo Silver Bullet – Shoot a larger bullet that deals more damage

Star Powers Buffies: Slick Boots – Gain movement speed when dealing damage Magnum Special – Deal increased damage to distant targets

Hypercharge Buffies: Dual Wielding – Fire bullets quicker during Hypercharge



Shelly Buffies – Brawl Stars

Gadget Buffies: Fast Forward – Take no damage while dashing Shell Shock: Attacks slow enemies (increases duration with each hit) Shelly leaves a burning area with her Super

Star Powers Buffies: Band-Aid – Gain movement speed for a short time

Hypercharge Buffies: Double Barrel – Greatly increases main attack projectile speed



Spike Buffies – Brawl Stars

Gadget Buffies: Popping Pincushion – Targets hit with two needles become rooted Life Plant – When destroyed, the plant also deals area damage that pushes enemies back

Star Power Buffies: Fertilize – Increases Super projectile speed Curveball – Extends Curving Spike range

Hypercharge Buffies: Blooming Season – Detonates main attack needle grenades twice



Mortis Buffies – Brawl Stars

Gadget Buffies: Combo Spinner – Deals increased damage to low HP enemies Creature of the Night – Deals damage when passing through enemies and heals for damage dealt

Star Power Buffies: Creepy Harvest – Gains additional Max Health until defeated (stacks) Coiled Snake – Gains damage reduction during long dash

Hypercharge Buffies: Blood Boomerang – After Mortis uses a main attack, a phantom attack hits the same area after a delay



Frank Buffies – Brawl Stars

Gadget Buffies: Active Noise Cancelling – Soundwave also destroys enemy projectiles Irresistible Attraction – Enemies are slowed for a short time when hit

Star Powers: Power Grab – Defeating a Brawler increases attack damage and heals for a short time Sponge – Take less damage when above 50% health

Hypercharge Buffies: Seismic Smash – Increases Main attack speed to the max



EMZ Buffies – Brawl Stars

Gadget Buffies: Friendzoner – Knocks enemies back further and stuns them for a short time if knocked into a wall Acid Spray – Slows enemies on hit

Star Power Buffies: Bad Karma – Reduces damage dealt by enemies hit by EMZ's main attack for a short time Hype – EMZ takes no damage for 1 sec when activating her Super

Hypercharge Buffies: Overhyped Haze – Sprays poison enemies



Additionally, all Hyper Buffies provide a two-second duration boost to the player's Hypercharge.

How Do You Get Buffies in Brawl Stars?

Overall, players can unlock Brawl Stars Buffies in the following ways once they reach 1,000 trophies:

Use the Starr Park Claw Machine (2,000 Power Points + 1,000 Coins per use)

Purchase a specific Brawler's Buffie for Gems: Gadget Buffie – 149 Gems Star Buffie – 179 Gems Hyper Buffie – 199 Gems



Firstly, every player should receive one free use of the Starr Park Claw Machine the very first time they use it. Afterwards, it'll cost you both Power Points & Coins for one roll.

Secondly, players can also purchase specific Buffies with Gems. The price of each Buffie varies with what kind it is. Gadget Buffies are the cheapest (149 Gems), while Hyper Buffies cost the most (199).

Overall, that includes everything you need to know. We'll update the list as more Buffies arrive.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know. We'll update the list as more Buffies arrive.