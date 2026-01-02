The Ole Miss Rebels are on a heater! After Lane Kiffin's unceremonious departure just before the College Football Playoffs, Ole Miss was not looking good. Sure, the players who brought them to the playoffs are still there. However, the impact of such a messy and public divorce with their coach might affect their mental state in the game.

Well, it seems that Kiffin's sudden departure has lit a fire under the Rebels. Ole Miss came into their quarterfinal game against Georgia and played their hearts out. Despite being underdogs in the game, the Rebels knocked off the Bulldogs to advance to the CFP Semifinals.

After the game, the Rebels got a message from an unlikely person. Kiffin posted a couple of things on X, congratulating Ole Miss on their win. The veteran coach gave his regards to his former team, posting a photo of him and his family watching the game together.

🇹🇹 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

What a great finish!!! So much fun!! Only two more to go ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ 🇹🇹 🪄 🏆 #BTA pic.twitter.com/axTTTHP5pO — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 2, 2026

The Rebels pulled off a 39-34 upset against the Bulldogs in a Sugar Bowl matchup for the ages. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for a whopping 362 yards, carrying Ole Miss to a clutch victory against the third-ranked Georgia team. He completed 30 of his 46 pass attempts, including a CFP record 13 straight completions. Kicker Lucas Carniero kicked the eventual game-winning field goal attempt to give the Rebels the win.

Ole Miss will now take on the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. The Hurricanes have a ton of momentum after knocking off the defending champions Ohio State in the quarterfinals.