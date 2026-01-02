Real Madrid legend Raúl recently decided to rank Argentine soccer captain and former Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi, over soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Pushing his club allegiance to one side, Raúl proceeded to place Messi over the likes of another Real Madrid legend, Zinedine Zidane.

Raúl, also known as Raúl González Blanco, recently appeared for a television interview with EDYYN, where he did not shy away from heaping praise on Messi. In the Spanish interview transcribed by Mundo Deportivo (translated from Spanish), Raúl claimed that Messi is the best player.

“I've been fortunate to play with players like [Zinedine] Zidane, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Ronaldo, [Luís] Figo… but I think Messi is the best, he's very different,” Raúl continued. “He makes everything look easy, things you see as impossible, he makes them look easy, as if he were playing with his friends in the street.”

The Spanish international star, Raúl, is himself a soccer legend for both his national team and Real Madrid. The 48-year-old has hit a total of 323 goals for Real Madrid in 714 appearances, and even shared the locker room with Ronaldo. Following the Spanish legend's departure from the club, “CR7” proceeded to inherit his number 7 jersey.

Luka Modrić opens up about his relationship with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

A few days ago, while speaking with Corriere, ex-Real Madrid captain Luka Modrić opened up about his relationship with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked about his opinion of Messi and Ronaldo, the current AC Milan star had his answer (translated here from Italian) ready.

“It’s a question I don’t like. They marked an era. I am more attached to Cristiano [Ronaldo] because I played with him, he was my partner at Madrid, and I assure you that he is not only a great footballer; he is an incredible person.”