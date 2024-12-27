The Toronto Maple Leafs have endured decades of frustration in the NHL. Arguably the most popular team in the NHL, the Maple Leafs have not won a Stanley Cup since 1967, the year before the league doubled in size from 6 to 12 teams.

In recent years, the Maple Leafs have had an array of stars led by Auston Matthews who have been able to put the puck in the net. However, when it comes to the playoffs, the Leafs have always disappointed.

Perhaps that will change this year, but as the Leafs approach the halfway point of the season, Matthews has not been at his best. He has battled injuries at multiple points this season.

After missing nine games earlier in the year due to an upper-body injury, Matthews will not play for the Maple Leafs Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings or Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

While NHL teams are intentionally vague about most injuries as not to give opponents too much information, head coach Craig Berube said that a more recent upper-body injury is improving but won't allow him to play the next two games.

“He's doing better, but I would say no to tomorrow, too,” Berube said. “Again, he's doing better, which is good, but I can't give you much more than that, to be honest. We'll update you again tomorrow.”

Injuries have prevented Matthews from playing like a superstar this season. He led the league last year by scoring a remarkable 69 goals, and that was the second time in his career that he had scored 60 goals or more.

Matthews has played just 24 games this season, and he has totaled 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points.

Leafs hoping that Matthews will be healthy when he returns to the lineup

While the Leafs have a number of other great players, including Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly, Matthews is the headliner and the captain. The Leafs need Matthews to be at his best once the regular season reaches its most crucial games and certainly for the playoffs.

Matthews has not been anywhere near his best at this point, but if he can come back strong and stay healthy, he could be able to approach the 40-goal mark. However, if his upper-body injury slows down his skating or his quick release, he won't be able to get back to top form.

There really is no rush at this point. The Leafs are in second place in the Atlantic Division, and the first-place Florida Panthers are within reach. As long as Matthews is in top form by the end of the season, the Leafs may have a chance to turn around past failures.