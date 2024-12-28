Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner posted his third career hat trick on Friday, in a game against the Detroit Red Wings. Marner's offense helped lift Toronto to a 5-2 victory over Detroit.

Following the game, the veteran winger was humble about the impressive accomplishment.

“It is great to get a hat trick, but the first two goals only came because of great passes from my teammates,” Marner said, per NHL.com. “I’m just trying to find some quiet ice and take advantage of the chances they are providing.”

It was the third time that Marner posted a three-goal performance in a game for the Leafs. That offense drew a lot of praise from the team's coach, but so did the play of his club's defense.

“We spent a lot of time in our own end tonight, but I thought we did a good job protecting the slot and blocking shots,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “That was the difference in the game.”

The Leafs are now 22-12-2 on the season.

Maple Leafs are skating toward another great season

The Leafs were one of the best offensive teams in hockey last season, and that success looks to continue this year. Marner is one of the reasons why; he's posted 49 total points this campaign. That production includes 13 goals for the winger.

He had one of his best performances of his career against Detroit. Marner completed a natural hat trick.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game coming in here – they pressed really hard early,” Marner added. “Everything we did was just a little crisper tonight than it was before the break.”

Toronto is looking for its ninth consecutive postseason appearance this year. The Maple Leafs got knocked out of the playoffs by the Boston Bruins last season. Toronto last won the Stanley Cup in 1967, and has just one division championship in the last decade.

Toronto next plays the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:00 Eastern.