Perhaps on the way to a second straight World Series title, disaster hit the Atlanta Braves and pitcher Kyle Wright in the face.

The Braves ran into the buzzsaw named the Philadelphia Phillies, and just that quick, the Braves went from a team capable of repeating as champions, to going home with a defeat in the National League Division Series.

According to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kyle Wright says while the loss to the Phillies still stings, it also adds a little bit more motivation to get back to the top. There’s also a understanding they’re no longer sneaking up on the other squads.

“It’s a good problem to have, right?” Wright said. “You’d rather be getting teams’ best shot than to feel like you’re the one having to go after everyone else. So it means you’re in a good place, it means you got a good team. It’s a good feeling because you know you got a chance to win and you know you got a chance to contend for a title.”

As far as the NL East goes, the Braves are the defending champs, having won 101 games in the process. The Phillies only won 87 games, barley getting into the MLB’s wild card round. Philadelphia was almost an afterthought as far as contenders went, but they rolled through the St. Louis Cardinals, Braves and San Diego Padres before losing to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

With pitchers like Wright, and hitters like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley in the lineup, it would be no surprise if the Braves are back in the running for another title. If the Phillies are the ones in the way of those dreams, it sounds like Wright and his teammates would love the chance to get the sour taste out of their mouths from last year’s defeat.