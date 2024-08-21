The 2024 Olympics were magical for several reasons, chief among them being LeBron James and Steph Curry teaming up in competitive games for the first time. Now, fans want to see the two join forces on either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors.

Speculation of the two's future collaborative plans intensified when they dropped a joint post on Wednesday, via Instagram.

“Same Team…Winning Team,” Curry captioned the post, showing him with James and Kevin Durant holding their gold medals.

“LeBron and Steph collab posted??? I’ve seen enough STEPH YOU ARE A LAKERRRRR😭😭😭” @lakersalldayeveryday commented.

“Curry to the lakers we gotta see it one time man,” @jdelrosar1o said.

“Aye stop dropping hints…I’m getting excited,” @b.ellis0 pleaded.

“Stop flirting and team up at the warriors,” @simbamuduma said.

Will the two stars honor these fans requests?