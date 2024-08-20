There are only a few things that basketball fans can marvel at given the talent of the basketball world. One of it was when the Team USA Avengers were assembled at the Paris Olympics. No one expected Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant to all be playing seriously under one banner. It was not just fans who loved every moment of their historic run. Even the players will always have these memories at heart come the twilight of their primes. As of the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is already looking at his rearview mirror with rose-tinted glasses.

LeBron James has changed his Instagram profile picture. The Lakers legend's new social media icon attracted a lot of attention because of who was featured in it. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry took center stage in it. The photo was taken during the Paris Olympics. The three led Team USA to an unblemished record despite the road being very difficult.

How did each Team USA legend help in winning the Olympics gold medal?

Each of them brought a specialty that no other player on the Team USA roster could boast. LeBron James helped by being the squad's all-around leader. The Lakers star notched 14.2 points while also leading the squad with 6.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, brought his lethal shooting skills to Paris. The Golden State Warriors legend led all scorers with 14.8 points per night. Not to mention, he knocked down his shots with ease and notched a 50% clip from all three levels of scoring. Curry also went to sink 47.8% of his three-pointers.

Kevin Durant was the microwave that Team USA needed to be successful in the Olympics. The Slim Reaper out of the Phoenix Suns system became the Stars and Stripes' all-time leading scorer by the end of the tournament. His average of 13.8 points per contest was a big boost in that pursuit.