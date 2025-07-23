The New York Liberty were back at full strength for their return matchup against the Indiana Fever, posting a cruising 98-84 victory in the absence of Caitlin Clark. Natasha Cloud was one of the six Liberty players who scored in double digits, returning with 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.

However, what grabbed the same amount of eyeballs was the fact that she did so while wearing the upcoming Nike Ja 3 Max Volume, earning a fiery reaction from the Memphis Grizzlies star himself.

“😮‍💨🔥🤞🏾,” Morant wrote on X in response to a post by JustFreshKicks, who had initially posted about Cloud’s choice of sneakers.

“Natasha Cloud wearing the Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” tonight 🩷🔥 @JaMorant,” the post read, directly tagging the Grizzlies forward. Slated for official release on August 15, 2025, the Max Volume colorway features a blend of Hyper Pink, Mint Foam, and Black.

The sneaker will retail for a price of $130, and will also be available in grade school and pre-school sizes, which will cost $100 and $85, respectively. Though the Max Volume colorway is the headline launch, the NY vs. NY colorway is expected to drop earlier in July 2025. Cloud becomes one of the first professional players to be seen wearing the shoe, and will be delighted that it happened during a commanding win over the Indiana Fever.

The Liberty cruised to what was their fourth straight victory and a back-to-back win against the Fever, who they defeated 98-77 in the game just before the All-Star break. The Liberty also saw the return of Jonquel Jones, who played her first game in over a month and immediately seemed back in business.

She led the team in scoring with 18 points and also recorded 9 boards and two assists. For the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 29 points, but a lack of support in the absence of Clark meant that they struggled to keep up throughout the game.