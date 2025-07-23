The New York Liberty were back at full strength for their return matchup against the Indiana Fever, posting a cruising 98-84 victory in the absence of Caitlin Clark. Natasha Cloud was one of the six Liberty players who scored in double digits, returning with 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.

However, what grabbed the same amount of eyeballs was the fact that she did so while wearing the upcoming Nike Ja 3 Max Volume, earning a fiery reaction from the Memphis Grizzlies star himself.

“😮‍💨🔥🤞🏾,” Morant wrote on X in response to a post by JustFreshKicks, who had initially posted about Cloud’s choice of sneakers

“Natasha Cloud wearing the Nike Ja 3 “Max Volume” tonight 🩷🔥 @JaMorant,” the post read, directly tagging the Grizzlies forward. Slated for official release on August 15, 2025, the Max Volume colorway features a blend of Hyper Pink, Mint Foam, and Black.

The sneaker will retail for a price of $130, and will also be available in grade school and pre-school sizes, which will cost $100 and $85, respectively. Though the Max Volume colorway is the headline launch, the NY vs. NY colorway is expected to drop earlier in July 2025. Cloud becomes one of the first professional players to be seen wearing the shoe, and will be delighted that it happened during a commanding win over the Indiana Fever. 

The Liberty cruised to what was their fourth straight victory and a back-to-back win against the Fever, who they defeated 98-77 in the game just before the All-Star break. The Liberty also saw the return of Jonquel Jones, who played her first game in over a month and immediately seemed back in business.

She led the team in scoring with 18 points and also recorded 9 boards and two assists. For the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 29 points, but a lack of support in the absence of Clark meant that they struggled to keep up throughout the game. 

More New York Liberty News
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on from the bench area during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant shares moment with Sabrina Ionescu after Liberty-FeverMiguel La Torre ·
New York Liberty center Nyara Sabally (8) drives to the basket while defended by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Liberty get unfortunate injury update for Fever gameJackson Stone ·
New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) warms up before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s Jonquel Jones to make official return vs. FeverRishav Bhat ·
Belgium power forward Emma Meesseman (11) controls the ball against United States power forward Alyssa Thomas (14) in the second half in a women’s group stage game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Liberty land Emma Meesseman over Lynx, Mercury in WNBA returnBen Strauss ·
Team Collier forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts in the fourth quarter against Team Clark during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Liberty add veteran frontcourt presence to rosterJackson Stone ·
NY Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu alongside a current/recent image of NBA player Pau Gasol. Have the 2025 WNBA All-Star logo in the background, 3-Point Contest
Sabrina Ionescu hints at Pau Gasol reason for 3-Point Contest winDavid Yapkowitz ·