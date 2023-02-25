After the New York Liberty put together an offseason for the ages, the phrase “super team” has been thrown around WNBA circles. It’s a moniker that certainly represents the Liberty’s roster after the team brought in superstars of the likes of Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

Those three will surround Sabrina Ionescu, who sees the path to the team’s first WNBA championship this season after the front office did its end of the job.

“I’m super excited. I think everyone will feel that pressure,” Ionescu said in an interview with Boardroom. “And for me, I’ve always wanted to win. So I was wanting to win a championship last year. I knew that we didn’t have the team to be able to do so, and now we do.”

A championship is not guaranteed for the Liberty in 2023. While Vandersloot, Jones and Stewart have all played together overseas during the WNBA offseason, the team will need to build some continuity throughout next season with the Las Vegas Aces returning four members of its starting five. Coming off their first title, the Aces added Candace Parker to go alongside four all-stars in that unit.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite that, Ionescu understands the assignment.

“I think starting training camp, there’s just this level of hard work, dedication that you have to put in. And that can’t come two, three weeks into the season,” Ionescu said. “You’ve got to figure it out from the beginning. And it’s going to take a lot of us working together, sacrificing.

“Like, some players aren’t going to be able to shoot 30 shots a game now because you’re looking over and you’ve got Jonquel, Stewie, we’re going to have to be able to really work together and get to know each other really quickly on the court. But I think when everyone’s bought into wanting to win, anything can happen and people sacrifice and do what’s best for the team.”