With the WNBA reaching all-time heights in terms of viewership and popularity, star players are capitalizing on their opportunities to make blockbuster deals with the biggest athletics brands out there. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is no stranger to this, as her current Nike Sabrina signature line is one of the most popular ventures Nike has seen the last decade. Just recently, Steve Nash, Tyler Herro, and others joined Sabrina Ionescu in her latest promotion of the Nike Sabrina 3.

The Nike Sabrina 3 officially released on July 24, 2025, making history as Ionescu introduces her third signature sneaker with Nike. Her first Nike Sabrina 1 made massive waves in both the NBA and WNBA, with the follow-up Sabrina 2 garnering more popularity than the first.

Alongside several Nike athletes, NBA legend Steve Nash took to the screen to do his best Tim Allen “Home Improvement” impression with this latest spot from Nike. The shoes, titled “Blueprint,” follows Sabrina Ionescu as she builds her legacy from scratch, constantly hard at work and always improving what she already has.

Nike Sabrina 3 “Blueprint” promo

Hoopers get your hard hats. It’s time to go to work. The Sabrina 3 ‘Blueprint’ is available now. pic.twitter.com/hTF7SR0lP3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The blueprint to a better game. Get ready to build bucket by bucket in the Sabrina 3. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/h3B2wFxgHT — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet



Steve Nash begins with a shot of Sabrina Ionescu cooking on the basketball court as her never-ending house is under construction. As Nash moves through the shot, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is seen showing off his “handles” while drilling a door. Then, Detroit Pistons' Ausar Thompson is seen carrying “boards” of wood.

Former Lady Volunteer Andraya Carter is seen putting “clamps” onto a beam and Sabrina Ionescu finishes the commercial by laying out blueprints for her latest plan. The “small improvements” come to the updated Nike Sabrina 3, which features the latest in Nike Basketball tech and an updated silhouette.

The Nike Sabrina 3 “Blueprint” is officially available now on Nike platforms for a retail tag of $135. Fans can head over to Nike for a full-size run as Sabrina Ionescu opens a new chapter in her already impressive catalogue with Nike.