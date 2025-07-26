The New York Liberty's most recent injury report contained some bittersweet news for the reigning WNBA champions ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Center Nyara Sabally was listed as out for the third-straight contest, which is a significant blow to the Liberty's depth at the position.

However, Sabally is the sole player listed, with the reason being rest, proving that New York is returning to full strength and will likely be at its most powerful as the second half of the 2025 season gets underway.

Sabally is one of the key members on a Liberty team that is brimming with talent and has returned essentially every key player from last year's championship run. Luckily for New York, the squad recently got star Jonquel Jones back from an extended absence due to a right ankle issue. The nine-year veteran was initially injured in early June before reaggravating the ankle again against the Phoenix Mercury.

Nyara Sabally (rest) is the only player listed on the Liberty’s injury report ahead of tonight’s game. Will be her third straight game out. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones' presence was truly missed during the 12-game stretch, with the Liberty going 7-5 after starting the campaign 9-0 as one of the last teams to taste defeat in 2025. Now, with one of the W's most talented rosters almost fully reassembled,

New York is led in scoring by Breanna Stewart, with co-star Sabrina Ionescu right behind her, and the team added even more depth and star power to its talented roster by signing former WNBA player Emma Meesseman, who hadn't played in the league since 2022. Even head coach Sandy Brondello is optimistic about what this squad can do when at full health and the reunion with Meesseman now in the mix.

“I think she'll fit into the system very easily with the way that we play as a team at both ends of the floor,” Brondello said. “I'm excited to have everyone and build these next 23 games.”

Meesseman, who won the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP, has had a decorated career that includes seven years with the Washington Mystics and eight overall in the W before she decided to return to play in her native Europe.