The New York Liberty were terrible in 2020; but at the end of the day, they were rewarded with the privilege of drafting Sabrina Ionescu, one of the most talented guards in the association. Ionescu made waves earlier this season when she set the all-time record (WNBA and NBA combined) for most points scored in the three-point contest; but on Friday night, it was the 25-year old guard's turn to show off her well-rounded game.

It was Ionescu who led the way for the Liberty in a 76-66 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. In addition to tallying a team-high 18 points on 6-16 shooting from the field (6-11 from deep), she also added six rebounds and five assists to her account. And in doing so, she set herself apart from some elite company.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Sabrina Ionescu tallied her fourth game this season with at least five boards, five dimes, and five triples. This gives her the single-season record for the most such games, beating Diana Taurasi's record of three that the Phoenix Mercury star set in 2010.

Taurasi recently made history herself, as she became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 or more points in its 26 years of existence thus far. Thus, for Ionescu to beat the Mercury legend in achieving any statistical feat is a noteworthy accomplishment given how elite Taurasi has been for the entirety of her career.

Of course, Sabrina Ionescu has a long way to go before she comes close to having the career Diana Taurasi has had. Ionescu is just in her third season for the Liberty, so she'll need to continue playing at a high level while remaining healthy for at least 15 more years to do so. (Taurasi has played at a top level since 2004 — so for her to remain a quality player to this point in her career is no mean feat.)

Given how lethal of a marksman Ionescu is from deep, not to mention her understated ability to contribute in other facets of the game, the foundation is there for her to have a long, prosperous career — one that the Liberty brass will be hoping she spends with no other franchise than theirs.