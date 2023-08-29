The Las Vegas Aces stock is falling rapidly after an incredible start to the season, and the New York Liberty are emerging as their kryptonite after yet another victory. The Liberty took the Aces down again by double digits, and gave the defending champs their first back-to-back losses since August of last year.

The Aces arrived at the All-Star break on a blistering tear, dominating the league with a 19-2 record. But the easy victories have stopped suddenly, with the Aces losing five times this month–three of them coming at the hands of the Liberty.

Sabrina Ionescu has been hitting her stride for NY, and led the way as the leading scorer in the last three matchups. Her teammate Breanna Stewart has been dominating on the glass, and the team is finally looking like the super-team they were advertised as in the offseason.

Las Vegas lost veteran star Candace Parker to a foot fracture right before the break, and she hasn't played since July 7. While the 37-year-old may not be putting up the same numbers as she did in her prime, her leadership and experience proved major to the team chemistry, and she has been sorely missed. She also excels defensively, something the Aces could use as they continue to get pummeled against New York.

The two teams are on a collision course for the WNBA finals, with the best records and most talent in the league. The Aces are still favored to repeat as champions with -155 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Liberty follow them close behind at +145. With the playoffs approaching in less than two weeks, no other team is close. The Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun are tied for the next-best, all the way back at +2700.