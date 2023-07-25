Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker underwent successful surgery for a fracture in her foot, both the team and Parker announced on Monday night.

Here is the story for those interested: https://t.co/VQb2gTEBak pic.twitter.com/IAi6eNjFfm — Matthew Walter (@MatthewWalter96) July 25, 2023

“I've been playing on a fracture all season, tolerating the pain, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for me to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to elect for surgery,” Parker wrote. “I'll rehab and work my way towards being healthy as soon as possible. For my teammates; for my circle; for my family; for myself.”

There is no timetable for Parker's return, according to a Tuesday article from the Associated Press.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Parker, a two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star, signed with the Aces earlier this year after spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Sky. The former Tennessee Volunteer won a WNBA championship with the Sky in 2021. She has played and started in 18 games for Las Vegas this season, earning averages of nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Parker suffered an ankle injury in a matchup with the Dallas Wings on July 7. The 6-foot-4 forward has missed the last five games. The Aces signed former Iowa State guard Ashley Joens to a hardship contract last Wednesday. Joens would suit up for just under three minutes in a Saturday win over the Minnesota Lynx.

With the help of Parker and a slew of talented options on the team's roster, Las Vegas has rocketed up to the top spot in the WNBA with a record of 21-2. Forward A'ja Wilson, a two-time league MVP and five-time All-Star, leads the Aces in points, rebounds and blocks per game with 20.5, 9.8 and 2.1, respectively. The New York Liberty hold the second spot in the league and the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 16-5.

The Aces will tip off against the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. PDT on Tuesday in Wintrust Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.