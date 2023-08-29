New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu has rewritten the WNBA record books.

Ionescu became the first player in WNBA history to grab 600 rebounds and record 600 assists in her first four seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Sabrina Ionescu is the 1st player in WNBA history to record 600 rebounds and 600 assists through her first 4 WNBA seasons. pic.twitter.com/RZy45HZ7Sp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2023

Ionescu reached the milestone in the Liberty's 94-85 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Monday. She had 25 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals to lead New York to inch within 1.5 games behind the Aces for the WNBA's top playoff seed.

With the win, the Liberty improved their win-loss record to 28-7. On the other hand, the Aces dropped to 30-6. Jackie young led the Aces with 24 points. 2022 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had 23 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in the loss.

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the best three-point shooters in the WNBA. Not only did she win the three-point shootout contest in insane fashion last month, but she also set the franchise record for most triples made in a game. Ionescu drained eight three-pointers in a 106-83 rout of the Atlanta Dream on June 10.

Ionescu, a two-time WNBA All-Star, has been averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season. Her recent accomplishment proves she's more than just a shooter and scorer. Sabrina Ionescu is a versatile player who can also excel in other statistical categories.

With Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty have one of the best lineups in the WNBA. New York has enjoyed its finest season since 2017 when Bill Laimbeer still called the shots.

If Ionescu and the Liberty keep up this torrid pace, they could win their first WNBA title.