New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Dream, according to a Tuesday tweet from Winsidr Senior Writer Myles Ehrlich.

“Sabrina Ionescu has been downgraded to DOUBTFUL (L. Hamstring) for tonight's game against the Dream @Winsidr,” wrote Ehrlich.

She was initially listed as “questionable” before Tuesday's game. Center Han Xu, who has seen time in five games for the Liberty this season, will join Team China for the FIBA Women's Asia Cup through July 2, continued Ehrlich.

Sabrina Ionescu, the former No. 1-overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, has played and started in eight games during her fourth season with the Liberty. The 5-foot-11-inch guard is earning averages of 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as she plays alongside a newly-assembled star-studded cast in New York.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former Oregon standout scored 37 points when the Liberty faced off against the Dream on Friday. She hit eight of her 13 tries from the 3-point line, a career-high for Ionescu and a Liberty franchise record for the most 3-point shots made in a game, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Former Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart added on 25 points in the Commissioner's Cup matchup, hitting four of her six 3-point attempts while swatting away four shots.

Dream guard Rhyne Howard, the former No. 1 pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft, scored 15 points and dished two assists for Atlanta on Friday. Guard Allisha Gray led the squad with 17 points at the Gateway Center.

The Liberty stand at 6-2 on the season, good enough to put them in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Connecticut Sun. The Dream hold the fifth spot in the East. They are 0.5 games ahead of the Indiana Fever and 1.5 behind the Chicago Sky in the conference's standings.

The Liberty will tip off against the Dream at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at the Barclays Center. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.