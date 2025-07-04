The Los Angeles Dodgers got a much-needed spark Thursday night when Mookie Betts launched a towering shot to left field, offering a glimpse of hope amid his ongoing offensive struggles. The Dodgers shortstop delivered a much-needed boost in the seventh inning of the final game against the Chicago White Sox, marking a potentially pivotal moment in his effort to rebound.

The solo shot marked Betts’ 10th home run of the season and came at a crucial moment in the Dodgers vs. White Sox series. With a 103.8 mph exit velocity and 410-foot distance, the blast extended the Dodgers' lead to 6-0 and helped them secure a three game series sweep over Chicago. More importantly, it signaled hope that Betts might be turning a corner after weeks of struggles.

Before Thursday night’s win over the White Sox, Betts had been stuck in a prolonged offensive slump, batting just .167 since June 10th and hitting only one home run over his last 74 games. In the 10-game stretch leading up to the Dodgers vs. White Sox series, he posted a concerning .162 average — a sharp contrast to his .295 career mark. Entering the night, his season numbers sat at a .256 batting average, .335 OBP, and .392 SLG, all on pace to be the lowest of his career.

The Dodgers lineup news continues to revolve around Betts, who remains one of the team’s most important offensive players despite the inconsistency. His 10th home run might not fix everything, but it's a step in the right direction.

The seventh-inning home run was a crucial moment, not just in the context of the game, but within the broader narrative of the season. The no-doubt blast gave the Dodgers a commanding lead and symbolized a potential shift in momentum for the struggling shortstop.

With the sweep of the White Sox and momentum building heading into the All-Star break, any sign of offensive life from the Dodgers shortstop is a welcome development. It’s too early to say if the slump is officially over, but if this swing sparks a return to form, it could have major implications for the Dodgers lineup and their postseason push.

In a season where every spark matters, Thursday’s swing might just be the one that lights the fire.

