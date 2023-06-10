The New York Liberty turned a lot of heads this offseason when they acquired Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency and traded for Jonquel Jones. As one of the proclaimed ‘super teams,' they automatically became one of the early favorites to win the 2023 WNBA championship. With a win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, the Liberty improved to 5-2 on the season. Although the they added a few stars in the offseason, they had a budding star already on the roster in Sabrina Ionescu. During the win against the Dream on Friday, Sabrina Ionescu set a Liberty franchise record for most three-point shots made in a game with eight as per ESPN's Stats&Info Twitter page.

Sabrina Ionescu finishes with 37 pts and 8 three-pointers. Both career highs. Ionescu's 8 three-pointers are the most in Liberty franchise history and tied for 2nd-most in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/17AgWuvgtc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 10, 2023

Not only did Sabrina Ionescu set a Liberty record, she also set a personal career-high with her eight made three-point shots. She finished with 37 points against the Dream along with four rebounds, four assists and and two steals. She shot 10-18 from the field, 8-13 from the three-point line and 9-10 from the free-throw line.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Through the first six games of the season, Ionescu had been averaging 12.2 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 34.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. It's the first time in Ionescu's career so far that she's been shooting better from three-point range than she is from the field. She's also been attempting a career-high seven three-pointers per game.

If the Liberty are to win the 2023 title, Ionescu will certainly play a major role in helping them get there.