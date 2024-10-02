The New York Liberty might be finally free of the Las Vegas Aces thanks to a historic Game 2 from Sabrina Ionescu. Well, much like last year's WNBA Finals, they need one more win to feel good about the job done. That's why Ionescu's simple message to the locker room after taking a 2-0 series lead in the WNBA Playoffs was heard loud and clear.

“Being up 2-0 is great,” Ionescu stated, per WNBA reporter Khristina Williams. “We haven’t won anything. Everyone around here knows that. We did what we were supposed to which was to protect home court. It's not like we are patting ourselves on the back. We're not celebrating or talking about how happy we are. This isn’t what we came to do. We are not happy just winning two games at home and being satisfied.”

“We are a hungry group,” Ionescu added. “We are pleased with the way we come out today. We battled. They came out swinging and playing really aggressive. To see how we stuck together and chipped away quarter by quarter. We made big plays when we needed to. Now we have a great opportunity to take the first one on their home court. We don’t take them lightly.”

Ionescu finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. The Liberty star became only the second player (Diana Taurasi) with at least 20 points and five assists while shooting better than 50% shooting in three straight WNBA Playoffs games, per ESPN.

The Liberty will continue to lean on Ionescu, who delivered as usual per Yahoo Sports Cassandra Negley.

“My teammates are always continuing to just pour into me,” Ionescu explained. “And, you know, they need me in that moment. They know that I'm kind of built for it.”

Aces hearing same message from Becky Hammon

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Aces head coach Becky Hammon had the same message for the Aces. There is of course a slightly different level of urgency in Hammon's tone though, per Negley.

“We have neither lost nor won a championship. Nothing has been won tonight,” Hammon admitted. “Let there be no doubt, we're in for a war…I think we can handle (Ionescu) better. That being said, are you going to totally shut her down? Probably not. But like, can we just contain? We need to get it like a C-plus at least. Let’s get a C-plus in guarding her.”

The Aces blamed self-inflicted wounds for a Game 1 defeat. The Liberty need one more win to send the two-time defending champions home for good. Game 3 will tip off on Friday, October 4 in Las Vegas. Will it be the last look at the former champions? Probably considering the Liberty's history. They've dominated the Aces this season, playoffs included.