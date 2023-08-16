Sabrina Ionescu may be a WNBA star on the New York Liberty these days, but she’s still an Oregon Duck at heart. The two-time All-Star showed this fact during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final, where she debuted her signature Oregon Ducks shoe while also dominating the competition and taking home the trophy for her team.

Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, is one of the best players in the league right now and a Nike athlete. As such, she now has her first signature shoe, the Nike Sabrina 1, and she debuted them on the court in the final of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup when her Liberty took on the Las Vegas Aces.

Sabrina Ionescu debuts an Oregon Ducks Sabrina 1 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/4IDqBs1EpS — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 16, 2023

As cool as the shoes looked on the court, Ionescu’s game was even better.

The 5-foot-11 guard helped lead the Liberty to the franchise’s first title, beating the Aces 82-63 and winning the in-season WNBA Commissioner's Cup tournament.

Sabrina Ionescu filled up the box score in her signature shoe, scoring 12 points with eight rebounds, two assists, and a block while shooting 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Her teammate Marine Johannes led all scorers with 17 points off the bench, while Breanna Stewart added 13 points of her own.

Maybe the biggest key to success for the Liberty, though, was their defense. The team held the Aces star forward, A’ja Wilson, to just nine points in the game.

Now, Ionescu and the Liberty will shift their focus back to the WNBA regular season. The team is in first place in the Eastern Conference (second overall, 3.0 games behind the Aces) and is looking to make its fifth WNBA finals appearance and win its first end-of-season title.