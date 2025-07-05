The Baltimore Orioles have dealt with pitching injuries all season. With Grayson Rodriguez targeting his Orioles return in the second half of the season, things are looking up. Baltimore fans received more good news ahead of Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Zach Eflin, Cade Povich, and Cody Poteet all reached milestones in their rehabilation.

While Eflin is the biggest name of the three, getting the trio back on the mound would be huge. After Tony Mansolino replaced Brandon Hyde as the Orioles' manager, he had his work cut out for him. Baltimore entered the season excited about its pitching staff. Now, they hope that their arms can continue to make progress.

According to Baltimore Sun reporter Matt Weyrich, Eflin is throwing on flat ground. Poteet and Povich, however, are starting to throw again after shoulder and hip injuries, respectively. All three pitchers have been out for at least a week. When Eflin came back, he was Mansolino's ace on a rotation that still misses Rodriguez.

While they do not carry as much importance as Eflin does, Povich and Poteet each play key roles. When healthy, Povich anchors the back of Mansolino's rotation while Poteet is a key reliever. All three provide a boost to Baltimore's pitching staff when they are on the mound.

As they plan their attack for the second half of the season, all three are key to an Orioles comeback. Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson is optimistic about his team's future, but things need to change quick. Heading into Saturday's game against Atlanta, Baltimore is more than 10 games behind the leaders in the American League East.

When healthy, the Orioles are as talented as any team in Major League Baseball. Baltimore has refused to throw in the towel, believing they have a chance to make their move. Their chances will get much better when Eflin, Povich, and Poteet return from the IL.