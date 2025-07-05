In case there was any doubt, Alvin Kamara proved on Saturday that he picked the right sport. The New Orleans Saints running back took a trip to Wrigley Field in the Midwest to throw a hilariously bad first pitch before the Chicago Cubs' afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite playing in front of millions of fans throughout his eight-year career, nerves seemed to get to Kamara on the mound. The 29-year-old threw his first pitch directly into the dirt before demanding a redo and performing much better on his second attempt. The crowd reacted with cheers after the running back's “second pitch” reached Cubs mascot Clark's glove.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara asked for a redo on his first pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/bcEPjiapqz — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Atlanta native has no direct connection to Chicago and seems to be in the area solely for vacation. The veteran has just over two weeks remaining of his current break before the Saints call him back for training camp on July 23.

The Cubs' meeting with the Cardinals is their second of a three-game series. Chicago dominated the first game 11-3 for its fourth consecutive victory. The final installment on Sunday afternoon will mark the team's final regular-season home game of the year.

Saints to rely on Alvin Kamara in 2025

Luckily for Kamara, he will soon return to his roots. The five-time Pro Bowler will be asked to fill a big role in 2025 as the Saints transition from Derek Carr to Tyler Shough at quarterback. The quarterback change will be the third of Kamara's career, after previously playing with Drew Brees and Jameis Winston.

Despite his advanced age, Kamara is coming off a career-high 950 rushing yards in 2024. While his first 1,000-yard campaign continues to elude him, Kamara maintained his traditional workhorse role in year eight. Even during New Orleans' current state of limbo, Kamara figures to remain a featured part of the offense.

Kamara will also deal with another coaching change, with Kellen Moore making his head coaching debut in the fall. As a renowned offensive guru, Moore is likely to have multiple packages centered around his star running back already prepared.

The Saints begin the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the Arizona Cardinals at home. They will remain at home until traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.