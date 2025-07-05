Alabama football has reclaimed its knack for winning over five-stars. The Crimson Tide continued to lap the field with adding a brand new five-star commitment.

This time Jireh Edwards is the new five-star heading to Tuscaloosa. The safety made his decision Saturday. Edwards is the second five-star to choose the Tide in a span of three days. Wide receiver Cederian Morgan committed to Alabama on Wednesday.

Edwards boosts the defensive back room moving forward. He immediately explained to Steve Wiltfong of On3/Rivals why he chose ‘Bama.

“Just the culture,” Edwards began. “The culture really stood out for me. Them producing the guys they produced already and seeing them do so well in the league.”

Alabama now is threatening to reclaim a spot that the Tide grew used to nabbing under Nick Saban: The top of the college football recruiting rankings.

Impact of new Alabama 5-star commitment on recruiting

Head coach Kalen DeBoer helped seal this latest recruiting win too. He's another defying the critics who believed Alabama started to fall off with grabbing blue chip prospects post Saban. Edwards himself felt the fire from DeBoer.

“The guys, Coach DeBoer, he’s a real winning coach,” Edwards said. “He wants to win badly. I feel me and him will match perfect.”

The native of Baltimore added he's always cheered for the Tide.

“I grew up being a Bama fan, watching Bama play,” he said. “Them doing all the great things on TV. Me having an opportunity to be part of that, you can’t go past. That’s a dream come true. A super dream come true.”

Edwards concludes he has a chance to line up right away, per his conversation with the ‘Bama coaches including DeBoer.

“I know I have an opportunity to play as a true freshman and I’m not taking that for granted. I just want to go out and ball,” he said.

Edwards is drawing comparisons to 2025 first round selection Malaki Starks of Georgia, who'll soon suit up for the Baltimore Ravens. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports helped make that comparison.

“Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border,” Ivins wrote, who added Edwards brings a college-build already.