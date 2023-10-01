Throughout the entire WNBA season, and even before the season began, the New York Liberty were projected to be the team to challenge the Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA championship. And for the most part, they've looked the part. But while the Aces have swept through the first two rounds of the WNBA Playoffs to find themselves back in the Finals, the Liberty slugged through a grueling first round series against the Washington Mystics and now find themselves up 2-1 in the semifinals against the Connecticut Sun after losing Game 1 on their home court. But according to Liberty star Betnijah Laney, the team is ready for this challenge as per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.

Betnijah Laney said, with today's chance to close out CON, they learned from the 1st round vs DC: "We know that's what's gonna happen — they're gonna come out swinging. We just have to stay confident and poised, and do what we're capable of and stick to the game plan." @Winsidr — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) October 1, 2023

After dropping Game 1 of the second round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Liberty have responded to win Game 2 and Game 3 in impressive fashion. Betnijah Laney has been a big part of that as she has done for the Liberty all season. Throughout the postseason, Laney has been averaging 16.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 44 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the crucial Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series, Laney finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. In Game 2, a must-win for the Liberty after dropping Game 1, Laney finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Laney is in her third season with the Liberty and was named to the All-Star team in 2021. Prior to that she played for the Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky.