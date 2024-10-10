Hurricane Milton has hit land in Florida and has already ravaged Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays. Milton also caused the USF-Memphis game to be rescheduled. The NBA preseason contest between the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans was also rescheduled due to Milton. Now, it has forced the NHL clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes to be postponed, per a statement from the NHL.

‘NHL Game No. 29 on Saturday, October 12 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena has been postponed amid recovery efforts in the Tampa Bay area from the impact of Hurricane Milton. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed,' the statement read.

The Lightning and Hurricanes are set to play each other on Friday night at the Lenovo Center in Carolina but were expected to come to Tampa Bay the night after.

For now, that game will be postponed and rescheduled, although a makeup date has not been given and might take some time to materialize given the circumstances.

The Lightning also released a statement on the postponement of the game amid the difficult times for Florida residents.

‘The Tampa Bay Lightning’s game on Saturday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at AMALIE Arena has been postponed as the Tampa Bay region recovers from the effects of Hurricane Milton, the team announced today. A make up date will be announced at a later time. Single game ticket holders inquiring about refunds for Saturday’s game should contact their original point of purchase. Bolt for Life Members will receive additional information from their account executives.'

For now, the Lightning and Hurricanes will face off on Friday night in the season opener for both teams. The Lightning are scheduled to play on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks, although that game is also set to be in Tampa Bay.